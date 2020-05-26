Log in
Valmet Oyj : investor website awarded as the best in Finland

05/26/2020 | 03:32am EDT

Valmet's investor website has won the 'Best investor website' contest, arranged by the Finnish Foundation for Share Promotion and the Finnish Society of Financial Analysts. In the contest, the Finnish websites of all the companies listed in Nasdaq Helsinki were evaluated. Valmet was ranked as the best in the Large Cap category.

In their evaluation, the jury concentrated on the following criteria: usability and visual appearance; strategy, growth and profitability; financial targets and historical performance; description of risks; Corporate Governance and sustainable operations.

The jury gave special recognition to Valmet on how the most important current topics were presented clearly already on the main page.

'Valmet's investor website is very comprehensive, and we are constantly developing the content and structure based on current trends and users' needs. During the start of 2020 this has meant for example themes relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have also increased our communication about sustainability from investor relations perspective. As the topical themes and focus areas are changing all the time, the website is never complete. The development work has to be continuous and proactive,' says Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet.

Valmet's investor site has received several recognitions also in the previous years.

Valmet's investor website can be visited at the following address: http://www.valmet.com/investors.

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 07:32:01 UTC
