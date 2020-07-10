Valmet Oyj : performed remote start-up of dissolving pulp production at Arauco's Valdivia pulp mill

In the beginning of June 2020, the dissolving pulp production was started up at Arauco's Valdivia pulp mill in Chile. In October 2019 Valmet delivered a rebuild of the batch cooking plant and the pulp drying line, which was part of an investment that would allow the mill to produce dissolving pulp. The rebuilt plant was first started up with market pulp. When it was time to start-up the dissolving pulp production it had to be performed from a distance due to the new Covid-19 situation.

Gilberto Araujo, Textile Pulp Manager at Arauco and Carl Mikael Stål, Technical and Operation Manager at Valmet keeping a social distance and using protective equipment for safe cooperation during the start-up.

Trade press news on valmet.com on July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET.

'Valmet's experts were supporting the customer remotely through our performance center. It worked out well and we can see that with remote connections, Valmet's local service team at site and tools, we are able to support and guide without delay, says Diego Gonzalez, Mill Sales Manager at Valmet'.

The production of dissolving pulp will allow Arauco to diversify the type of product offer for the global pulp market. This type of pulp has different applications in the textile industry, making it distinctive because its fibers are softer, brighter and purer. It is also used in the food, cellophane and flexible packaging industry, among other various industrial uses.

Information about the delivery

The batch cooking plant rebuild included two new digesters. The pulp drying rebuild included new components in the wet end and new equipment for wrapping of pulp bales.

Information about the customer Arauco Valdivia

The Valdivia pulp mill is located in the Mariquina community in the Los Ríos region and has an annual pulp production level of 550,000 admt. The Valdivia Mill has an installed capacity of 140 MW and currently delivers and average of 40 MW to the SIC. With the dissolving pulp project a surplus of approximately 47 MW can be reached.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Diego Gonzalez, Mill Sales Manager, Valmet, tel. +56 96 655 6904

Carl Mikael Stål, Technical and Operation Manager, Valmet, tel. +56 99 826 6255

