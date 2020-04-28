Log in
Valmet Oyj : to supply automation technology to Stora Enso in Finland

04/28/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Valmet Oyj's trade press release on April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply automation technology to Stora Enso's Oulu Mill in Finland. Valmet and Stora Enso share a long history of partnership and this delivery will strengthen the cooperation further. The automation orders are related to Stora Enso's paper machine (PM 7) grade conversion project delivered by Valmet.

The orders were included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2019 and the first quarter 2020. The automation technology will be delivered for the start-up of the rebuilt PM 7 which is scheduled for the end of 2020. The value of the orders is not disclosed.

'We have had a long-term cooperation with Valmet in Oulu since 1991 and we are pleased to continue working together in this strategic project. We also value Valmet's strong local presence here in Oulu,' says Ari Saarnio, Project Director, Stora Enso.

'We are happy that Stora Enso has chosen our automation and quality management technology. This delivery will also include the latest technology from our recently launched new generation Valmet IQ quality management system, so this is a great timing to benefit from our latest innovations,' says Ari Pinjamaa, Vice President, North and East Europe, Automation, Valmet.

Information about the customer Stora Enso

Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper. The company employs some 26,000 people in more than 30 countries. The Oulu Mill in northern Finland currently produces wood-free coated paper and bleached softwood pulp.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Kimmo Mehtomaa, Customer Service Director for Northern Finland, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 507 1890
Ari Pinjamaa, Vice President, North and East Europe, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 708 9666

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Disclaimer

Valmet Oyj published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 08:17:06 UTC
