Valmet Oyj : to supply automation technology to Stora Enso in Finland

Valmet will supply automation technology to Stora Enso's Oulu Mill in Finland. Valmet and Stora Enso share a long history of partnership and this delivery will strengthen the cooperation further. The automation orders are related to Stora Enso's paper machine (PM 7) grade conversion project delivered by Valmet.

The orders were included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2019 and the first quarter 2020. The automation technology will be delivered for the start-up of the rebuilt PM 7 which is scheduled for the end of 2020. The value of the orders is not disclosed.

'We have had a long-term cooperation with Valmet in Oulu since 1991 and we are pleased to continue working together in this strategic project. We also value Valmet's strong local presence here in Oulu,' says Ari Saarnio, Project Director, Stora Enso.

'We are happy that Stora Enso has chosen our automation and quality management technology. This delivery will also include the latest technology from our recently launched new generation Valmet IQ quality management system, so this is a great timing to benefit from our latest innovations,' says Ari Pinjamaa, Vice President, North and East Europe, Automation, Valmet.

Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper. The company employs some 26,000 people in more than 30 countries. The Oulu Mill in northern Finland currently produces wood-free coated paper and bleached softwood pulp.

