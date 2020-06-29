Log in
Valmet to supply a hot water plant to Göteborg Energi in Sweden

06/29/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Valmet Oyj’s press release on June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply a complete plant for the production of district heat to Göteborg Energi AB in Gothenburg, Sweden. With the new hot water plant, fossil CO2 emissions will be reduced by 25,000 tons per year.

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of an order of this size and delivery scope is typically above EUR 40 million.

The new boiler plant will replace two old boilers originally designed for oil and coal but converted to run on wood pellets in 2003. Demolition of the existing plant will start in April 2021, and the new plant will be started up in December 2021. The new boiler will be 25 percent larger than the two old ones combined. It will also have a longer operating season. Since the number of operating hours on pellets will increase, the use of natural gas will decrease. The ash from the combustion will be returned to the forest.

“The goal of Göteborg Energi is that our production of district heat will emit zero CO2 by 2025. We have already taken many steps toward that goal, and I am very happy we are now also upgrading our Rya district heating plant. We will get a plant with modern technology that will serve us well for many years to come. Going forward, we will continue with our other planned steps toward a more sustainable city,” says Anna Svernlöv, Head of Production at Göteborg Energi.

“This is an important continuation of Valmet’s deliveries of pellet-fired plants, and the scope of the project is unique. The flue gas cleaning system will represent the best currently available technology, and the plant will be equipped with Valmet Industrial Internet solutions, too. This advanced technology will provide information on where maintenance is needed, enabling higher reliability and performance. This is an exciting project for Valmet, and we are looking forward to completing it together with Göteborg Energi,” says Mikael Barkar, Senior Sales Manager, Energy Sales and Services Operations, EMEA, Valmet.

Valmet will supply a complete plant for the production of district heat to Göteborg Energi AB in Gothenburg, Sweden. With the new hot water plant, fossil CO2 emissions will be reduced by 25,000 tons per year.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

Valmet will demolish the existing boiler plant and build the new one, including fuel preparation, ash handling and flue gas cleaning systems. The delivery also includes the installation, start-up and predictive maintenance for the boiler plant. The boiler will have a fuel capacity of 130 MW and will be based on Valmet’s technology for large pellet-fired boilers.

Information about the customer Göteborg Energi AB

Göteborg Energi AB is fully owned by the city of Gothenburg in Sweden. Besides developing and supplying new solutions within energy production and broadband connections, the company is also working toward a bigger goal – a sustainable Gothenburg. Göteborg Energi has almost 1,000 employees that work to make the city more sustainable going forward.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Barkar, Senior Sales Manager, Energy Sales and Services Operations, EMEA, Valmet, tel. +358 40 534 4607

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Attachment

Primary Logo

Göteborg Energi

Valmet will supply a complete plant for the production of district heat to Göteborg Energi AB in Gothenburg, Sweden.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
