VALMET OYJ

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
Valmet to supply new reeling and winding technology for Metsä Board in Finland

04/16/2020

Valmet Oyj’s press release on April 16, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. EET 

Valmet will supply new reel and winding technology and surrounding equipment for Metsä Board Kyro mill in Finland. In the rebuild, new reel and winder with an automatic transfer rail connection will be installed to modernize the board machine KK 1. The start-up is scheduled for the second half of 2021.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 10-20 million.

“Metsä Board’s Kyro mill produces high quality coated folding boxboard and the new eco-barrier paperboard. We wanted to modernize the boardmaking finishing area and eliminate bottlenecks to meet the capacity needs of today and the future. Another important factor was reducing the risk of board caliber loss. Valmet’s reeling and winding solutions have features that fit this purpose well,” says Jarno Lehtonen, Project Manager, Metsä Board.

“In addition to Valmet’s technology, there were other important factors for getting this project. Our local presence and high expertise level in project management and production support with strong training offering will secure fast startup without any disturbance in Kyro’s supply chain,” says Marko Korpinen, Product Sales Manager, Valmet.

After finalizing the deal (from left): Ari Kiviranta, Mika Sainio, Jarno Lehtonen, Marko Heikkilä (all from Metsä Board), Marko Korpinen and Sami Anttilainen (both from Valmet).

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include two Valmet Broke Pulpers and an OptiReel Linear with center drives to minimize caliber loss. The reel is followed by automatic transfer rails and an OptiCart Stream parent roll cart with integrated loading. The new high-capacity OptiWin Drum two-drum winder will be equipped with a Dual Unwind two-unwind system. This feature makes it possible to change the parent roll in only one minute giving more capacity. The Dual Unwind sequence is fully optimized and independent of a crane. The delivery will include a Valmet DNA machine control system. Safety will be improved by increasing the automation level.  

KK 1 with a reel width of 3,450 mm produces folding boxboard grades with a basis weight range of 170-380 g/m2. The design speed of the new parts will be 800 m/min.

Information about the customer Metsä Board

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and forerunner in sustainability. The company produces premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging as well as retail-ready and food service applications. In 2019, the company’s sales totaled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board is part of Metsä Group.

VALMET
Corporate Communications 

For further information, please contact:
Sami Anttilainen, Director, Product Sales, Paper business line, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 40 768 7854
Marko Korpinen, Product Sales Manager, Paper business line, Board and Paper Mills, Valmet, tel. +358 40 554 8657

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. 

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.  
  
Read more www.valmet.comwww.twitter.com/valmetglobal  

Processing of personal data 

Attachment

Primary Logo

