Valmet to supply new reeling and winding technology for Metsä Board in Finland

Valmet will supply new reel and winding technology and surrounding equipment for Metsä Board Kyro mill in Finland. In the rebuild, new reel and winder with an automatic transfer rail connection will be installed to modernize the board machine KK 1. The start-up is scheduled for the second half of 2021.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 10-20 million.

“Metsä Board’s Kyro mill produces high quality coated folding boxboard and the new eco-barrier paperboard. We wanted to modernize the boardmaking finishing area and eliminate bottlenecks to meet the capacity needs of today and the future. Another important factor was reducing the risk of board caliber loss. Valmet’s reeling and winding solutions have features that fit this purpose well,” says Jarno Lehtonen, Project Manager, Metsä Board.

“In addition to Valmet’s technology, there were other important factors for getting this project. Our local presence and high expertise level in project management and production support with strong training offering will secure fast startup without any disturbance in Kyro’s supply chain,” says Marko Korpinen, Product Sales Manager, Valmet.

After finalizing the deal (from left): Ari Kiviranta, Mika Sainio, Jarno Lehtonen, Marko Heikkilä (all from Metsä Board), Marko Korpinen and Sami Anttilainen (both from Valmet).

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include two Valmet Broke Pulpers and an OptiReel Linear with center drives to minimize caliber loss. The reel is followed by automatic transfer rails and an OptiCart Stream parent roll cart with integrated loading. The new high-capacity OptiWin Drum two-drum winder will be equipped with a Dual Unwind two-unwind system. This feature makes it possible to change the parent roll in only one minute giving more capacity. The Dual Unwind sequence is fully optimized and independent of a crane. The delivery will include a Valmet DNA machine control system. Safety will be improved by increasing the automation level.

KK 1 with a reel width of 3,450 mm produces folding boxboard grades with a basis weight range of 170-380 g/m2. The design speed of the new parts will be 800 m/min.

Information about the customer Metsä Board

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and forerunner in sustainability. The company produces premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging as well as retail-ready and food service applications. In 2019, the company’s sales totaled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board is part of Metsä Group.

