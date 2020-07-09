Log in
Valmet to supply pulp production upgrade technology to PT. Tanjungenim Lestari Pulp and Paper in Indonesia

07/09/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Valmet Oyj’s press release on July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply pulp production upgrade technology to PT. Tanjungenim Lestari Pulp and Paper (PT TEL) in Indonesia. The delivery includes an upgrade of continuous cooking system, with a design capacity of 1,800 air dried tonnes per day, and two sets of new automatic baling equipment. With the new investments, PT TEL targets to increase its pulp production capability and improve its pulp quality.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed. An order with this scope of supply and delivery is usually valued in the range of EUR 10-12 million.

“Our target in the cooking system upgrade is to reduce our unit wood consumption by increasing the pulp yield and reducing reject content, to enhance our pulp quality and to lower the specific load on the recovery boiler. By upgrading to Valmet’s latest continuous cooking system we will significantly increase the pulp yield which will reduce our operating costs and allow us to be capable to increase the overall mill pulp production. Moreover, with the two new sets of baling equipment, we aim at improving availability and production stability. We have logically selected the advanced and reliable technology that supports us in achieving our target in this project,” says Hiroyuki Moriyasu, President Director, PT TEL.

“Valmet’s continuous cooking technology fits the customer’s requirement of cost-efficient pulp production with high pulp yield and low reject content, while also ensuring excellent pulp quality. Furthermore, this repeat order of baling machines shows that customer trusts our technology and our previous delivery of three baling machines in 2019 have met the customer’s expectation. We are happy to continue the cooperation with PT TEL,” says Fredrik Wilgotson, Vice President, Pulp and Energy, Asia Pacific, Valmet.

A new Valmet ImpBin will be installed prior to the existing digester vessel, which will be upgraded with Continuous Cooking G3 features.

Information about the delivery

This upgrade project will add the Valmet Continuous Cooking G3 technology to PT TEL’s existing cooking system. A new Valmet ImpBin will be installed prior to the existing digester vessel, which will be upgraded with Continuous Cooking G3 features. ImpBin ensures homogeneous chip steaming and impregnation, which is the key to produce high quality pulp with high pulp yield and low reject content. The upgrade also includes Valmet’s latest technology for chip pumping. The start-up is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

In addition, the delivery includes a modern Valmet Wire Tyer, which is operated by electrical servo motors, resulting in exact and gentle wire feeding. The Valmet Wire Tyer ensures a reliable system for bale wire application that can process up to 300 bales in an hour. The new baling equipment is scheduled to be delivered in late 2020 and the startup is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

Information about PT. Tanjungenim Lestari Pulp and Paper

PT. Tanjungenim Lestari Pulp and Paper (PT TEL), a subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, produces high-quality, bleached-hardwood kraft pulp with 100 percent plantation grown Eucalyptus Pellita and Acacia mangium trees.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Wilgotson, Vice President, Pulp and Energy, Asia Pacific, Valmet, tel. +66 (61) 3847911
Daniel Ekstam, Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy, Fiber Processing Unit, Valmet, tel. +46 54194644
Philip Reiz, Global Technology Manager, Bale handling, Valmet, tel. +4660165705

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
