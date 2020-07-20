Log in
Valmet to supply world's largest bleached chemi thermo mechanical pulp line to Sun Paper's Beihai mill in China

07/20/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Valmet Oyj’s press release July 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply the world’s largest bleached chemi thermo mechanical pulp (BCTMP) line to Guangxi Sun Paper Co., Ltd’s new Beihai mill in China. The start-up is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021. The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet’s delivery is part of Sun Paper’s new greenfield mill in Beihai, which will eventually have a total pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tonnes annually. This order complements the fine paper machine, automation and recovery boiler order, which Valmet announced in April 2020 and the cooking and fiberline order announced at the beginning of June.

“We have been discussing BCTMP technology with Valmet over the years and have done a lot of research on Valmet installations. The selected solution meets our needs very well, especially in terms of energy saving, environmental impact and operation capacity,” says Yanjun Cao, Vice General Manager, Sun Paper.

“This BCTMP order from Sun Paper is a great breakthrough for our cooperation, especially in BCTMP technology. The state-of-the-art technology we offered will help the customer to reduce operation cost significantly. This order further extends Valmet’s scope of delivery to Sun Paper Beihai Mill,” says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

The Beihai mill site, showing site activities in progress.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

The Valmet delivered BCTMP line is integrated to a folding box board line which will have capacity of 1,800 airdried metric tonnes per day.

Valmet’s delivery includes the main equipment for the BCTMP line including the world leading refiner and wash press technology. The EPS delivery scope covers engineering, procurement and site supervision. Training, site services and corresponding spare parts are also a part of the scope.

Information about the customer Sun Paper

Sun Paper is one of the subsidiaries of Shandong Sun Holdings Group, which was founded in 1982. Currently Sun Paper has two mills in China’s Shandong province. The company also operates a mill in Laos. In July 2019, Sun Paper established a wholly owned subsidiary, Guangxi Sun Paper, to build an integrated pulp and paper mill in Beihai.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet, tel. +86 138 017 957 75 
Lars Eriksson, Global Technology Manager, Mechanical Pulping, Valmet, tel. +46 601 654 45

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. 
  
Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.  
  
Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.  

Read more www.valmet.comwww.twitter.com/valmetglobal  

Processing of personal data

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
