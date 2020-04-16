Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Valmet Oyj    VALMT   FI4000074984

VALMET OYJ

(VALMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valmet withdraws its guidance for 2020 due to increased uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Because of increased uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Valmet withdraws its guidance for 2020.

The impacts of the pandemic on Valmet’s operations and business environment depend on the duration and severity of the crisis.

For reference, on February 5, 2020 Valmet issued the following guidance for 2020: Valmet estimates that net sales in 2020 will increase in comparison with 2019 (EUR 3,547 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2020 will increase in comparison with 2019 (EUR 316 million).

Valmet’s interim report for January–March 2020 will be published on April 23, 2020.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VALMET OYJ
04:05aValmet to supply new reeling and winding technology for Metsä Board in Finlan..
GL
04:00aValmet withdraws its guidance for 2020 due to increased uncertainty related t..
GL
04/15VALMET OYJ : to supply a mill-wide distributed control system to JK Paper Limite..
PU
04/06Publishing of Valmet's Interim Review January – March 2020 on April 23,..
GL
03/26Valmet to supply a hard nip sizer to Asia Paper Manufacturing in the Republic..
GL
03/25Valmet and Orora's Botany Mill renew the Mill Maintenance Outsourcing agreeme..
GL
03/24Valmet to supply key containerboard machine technologies to Sri Andal in Indi..
GL
03/18VALMET OYJ &NDASH; MANAGER'S TRANSAC : Niemi, Aki
AQ
03/18VALMET OYJ &NDASH; MANAGER'S TRANSAC : King, David
AQ
03/18VALMET OYJ &NDASH; MANAGER'S TRANSAC : Laine, Pasi
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 652 M
EBIT 2020 295 M
Net income 2020 208 M
Finance 2020 161 M
Yield 2020 4,80%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 2 726 M
Chart VALMET OYJ
Duration : Period :
Valmet Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMET OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,71  €
Last Close Price 18,24  €
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pasi Laine President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Mäkinen Chairman
Kari Saarinen Chief Financial Officer
Rogério Ziviani Independent Director
Aaro Sakari Cantell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMET OYJ-14.63%2 973
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.36%8 378
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-0.31%5 148
MAREL HF.-3.42%3 140
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%2 969
I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.-6.55%2 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group