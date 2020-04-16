Valmet withdraws its guidance for 2020 due to increased uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Because of increased uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Valmet withdraws its guidance for 2020.

The impacts of the pandemic on Valmet’s operations and business environment depend on the duration and severity of the crisis.

For reference, on February 5, 2020 Valmet issued the following guidance for 2020: Valmet estimates that net sales in 2020 will increase in comparison with 2019 (EUR 3,547 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2020 will increase in comparison with 2019 (EUR 316 million).

Valmet’s interim report for January–March 2020 will be published on April 23, 2020.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020





VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com , www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir