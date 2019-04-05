EVERYONE WILL BE ABLE TO CONSIDER INVESTING IN A PROSPECTIVE COMPANY: AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA PLANS TO OFFER ADDITIONAL SHARES TO THE PUBLIC

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA plans to carry out a follow-on public offering (FPO) in the middle of the year, putting approximately 7.17 million additional shares on the stock exchange market. By offering company shares to private investors AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA plans to become more accessible to the public and will give everyone the opportunity to consider a possibility about investing in a Latvian company.

The chairman of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA board Stefan Jugel emphasizes: "The inclusion of additional shares of the company on the stock exchange is a strategic development step with the long-term goal of diversifying the company's financing sources by strengthening its equity capital. We as a company want to become more open to investors, so AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA will apply to move the company's shares to the Baltic Main List, improving the liquidity of the shares, which should also stimulate the interest of Baltic investors."

"Currently there are very few companies listed in the Latvian capital market. Considering that the company is in a regulated market, it is worthwhile for potential investors to take advantage of the opportunity to learn how an offer like this is different from other investment opportunities by examining the information provided before and after the decision regarding the potential investment. For example, getting acquainted with the company's registered prospectus and important news that is published on the stock exchange website and elsewhere. It gives a broader opportunity to follow up on business events and is fundamentally different from crowdfunding and crypto currency investments," comments the Head of Institutional Markets, LHV Bank, Ivars Bergmanis.

"We are delighted that AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA plans to raise additional financing in the capital market for its development, taking advantage of listed company status and the long history of the stock exchange," said Liene Dubava, Member of the Management Board of Nasdaq Riga. "We hope that this example will inspire other listed companies as well as those who are just thinking about raising capital on the stock market."

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA has been operating in the industry for more than 55 years and it has become a success story regarding Latvian export. Currently, 97% of its products are exported to 47 countries. AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA provides a complete production cycle in which products made mainly from quartz sand are used for further processing, thermal insulation, fire safety, aviation, mechanical engineering, construction and other industries. The applicability and use of these products is constantly being enhanced by demonstrating the enormous future potential of glass fiber.

The public offering of additional shares is scheduled for mid 2019. More information about the planned public offering of additional shares will be published on the Nasdaq Baltic website www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

*Information contained herein is for informational purposes only and does not constitute neither an offer (including a public offer) to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.