Valmieras Stikla Skiedra : AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA has been rated as the 36th most valuable company in Latvia

The TOP 101 of the most valuable Latvian companies has been published for the 13th year. In a competition of hundreds companies, analysing the annual reports of almost 500 enterprises, this year VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS has been rated as the 36th most valuable company in Latvia and the 4th most valuable in industry 'Manufacturing: industrial products'. In 2018 the company's business value has been estimated at EUR 141.48 million.

TOP101 of the year 2018 is already the thirteenth Latvia's most valuable enterprise top list formed jointly by Prudentia and Nasdaq. For TOP101 formation more than 6000 enterprise annual reports have been analysed during these years thus providing insight in the value changes of the Latvia's most valuable enterprises. More information: www.top101.lv.