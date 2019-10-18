Log in
RIGA STOCK EXCHANGE,THE  >  Valmieras Stikla Skiedra    VSS1R   LV0000100485

VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA

(VSS1R)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valmieras Stikla Skiedra : Court approves the plan of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA legal protection proceedings and the respective process implementation

0
10/18/2019 | 10:20am EDT

18. October, 2019

On September 19, 2019, AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") filed an application with the Vidzemes District Court for approval of the plan of measures of legal protection proceedings (hereinafter referred to as the "LPP") and the implementation of the LPP. Please see the announcement here.

On October 18, 2019 Vidzemes District Court has adopted a decision approving the plan of Company's legal protection proceeding and its implementation.

The court's decision is final.

Disclaimer

AS Valmieras stikla škiedra published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 14:19:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Jugel Chairman-Management Board
Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andris Oskars Brutans Member-Supervisory Board
Jöran Pfuhl Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Peter Cordts Member-Supervisory Board
