Valmieras Stikla Skiedra : Court approves the plan of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA legal protection proceedings and the respective process implementation

On September 19, 2019, AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") filed an application with the Vidzemes District Court for approval of the plan of measures of legal protection proceedings (hereinafter referred to as the "LPP") and the implementation of the LPP. Please see the announcement here.

On October 18, 2019 Vidzemes District Court has adopted a decision approving the plan of Company's legal protection proceeding and its implementation.

The court's decision is final.