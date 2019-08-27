Log in
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA

(VSS1R)
Valmieras Stikla Skiedra : Court extends the term for preparation and approval of the plan of legal protection proceedings

08/27/2019 | 11:06am EDT

Vidzeme District Court has on 27th August 2019 adopted a decision approving AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA application for extension of the term for preparation and approval of the plan of legal protection proceedings.

The court has set deadline for preparation of legal protection proceedings plan and its coordination with creditors by 19 September, 2019.

The court's decision is final.

Disclaimer

AS Valmieras stikla škiedra published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:05:07 UTC
