Valmieras Stikla Skiedra : Court extends the term for preparation and approval of the plan of legal protection proceedings

Vidzeme District Court has on 27th August 2019 adopted a decision approving AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA application for extension of the term for preparation and approval of the plan of legal protection proceedings.
The court has set deadline for preparation of legal protection proceedings plan and its coordination with creditors by 19 September, 2019.
The court's decision is final.
