Valmieras Stikla Skiedra : ŠĶIEDRA, AS concludes agreement with Lamtec Corporation

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA informs that existing P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. shareholders have concluded an agreement with Lamtec Corporation on the sale of the part of the shares of P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp., thus, attracting additional investment to a USA company.

The subject of the agreement is 10% of the shares of the company P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. with total value of 10 000 000 USD. Lamtec Corporation will be the shareholder and the shares will devolve into the ownership of Lamtec Corporation at the moment when all the terms of agreement will be fulfilled. Once the agreement has taken place, AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA will provide detailed information