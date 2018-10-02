Log in
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA
Valmieras Stikla Skiedra : ŠĶIEDRA, AS concludes agreement with Lamtec Corporation

10/02/2018 | 10:02am CEST

2. October, 2018

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA informs that existing P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. shareholders have concluded an agreement with Lamtec Corporation on the sale of the part of the shares of P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp., thus, attracting additional investment to a USA company.

The subject of the agreement is 10% of the shares of the company P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. with total value of 10 000 000 USD. Lamtec Corporation will be the shareholder and the shares will devolve into the ownership of Lamtec Corporation at the moment when all the terms of agreement will be fulfilled. Once the agreement has taken place, AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA will provide detailed information

Disclaimer

AS Valmieras stikla škiedra published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:01:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Jugel Chairman-Management Board
Heinz-Jürgen Preiss-Daimler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andris Oskars Brutans Member-Supervisory Board
Jöran Pfuhl Member-Supervisory Board
Hans Peter Cordts Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA-29.19%73
CRH PLC-5.01%27 077
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-24.88%15 628
ULTRATECH CEMENT-8.83%15 368
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-12.53%14 950
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS-16.59%11 790
