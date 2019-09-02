Log in
VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA

Valmieras Stikla Skiedra : ŠĶIEDRA, AS will hold Investor Conference Webinar about latest corporate news and financial results

09/02/2019 | 04:02am EDT

VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS is organizing a webinar scheduled on September 5, 2019 at 09:00 (EEST). Please note that attendees have to register for the webinar in advance - detailed information on the registration process is available below.

The webinar will be led by VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA Chairman of the Management Board Stefan Jugel. The audience will be presented with the latest corporate news and financial results for the first quarter and 6 months of 2019. The webinar will be held in English.

After the presentation everyone can ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time, please send in your questions in advance to e-mail: Ieva.Unda@nasdaq.com.

Registration process
To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones. To join the webinar, please register in advance viahttps://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5168856240368228353.

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which a company's representative provides information about the company, its activities and future plans. A webinar provides an opportunity to receive information directly from the company while being located anywhere, as well as to receive answers to questions of interest to you.
For more information on webinar service please visit: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/en/our-services/webinars/.

Disclaimer

AS Valmieras stikla škiedra published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 08:01:06 UTC
