VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.

(VMI)
Valmont Industries : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/03/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) has declared a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share payable on July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2019. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $1.50 per share.

About Valmont

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment for large scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valmont-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-300859897.html

SOURCE Valmont Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
