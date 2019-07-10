Valmont Industries, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

OMAHA, Neb., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure and irrigation equipment for agriculture, will hold its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m. CDT.

A news release outlining second quarter 2019 financial results will be distributed after market close on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark C. Jaksich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone at 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at www.valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13684639. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on July 31, 2019.

About Valmont

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

