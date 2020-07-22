Valmont Industries : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Operating Performance Improves Despite COVID-19 Disruptions

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights (all metrics compared to Second Quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted)
Net Sales of $688.8 million declined 1.7%; excluding $13.7 million of unfavorable currency impacts, sales were similar to last year, as strong growth in Utility Support Structures was offset by lower sales in the Coatings segment due to COVID-19 impacts, as expected
Operating Income of $43.4 million, or 6.3% of sales ($65.7 million or 9.5% adjusted1) compared to $61.5 million or 8.8% of sales last year; profitability improved in all segments except Coatings
Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.06 ($2.00 adjusted1) compared to $1.82; GAAP EPS includes a $16.6 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge against goodwill and trade names attributed to the Access Systems product line
Generated strong operating cash flow of $88.3 million, driven by operating income and working capital management; cash and cash equivalents were $353.3 million at end of second quarter
Completed two acquisitions in the Irrigation segment; purchased a majority stake in Solbras - Energia Solar do Brasil, and acquired 100% of the assets of PrecisionKingTM
Received a large lattice structures order of approximately $17.0 million for the North American utility market
Resumed operations at all Valmont manufacturing facilities
Providing key assumptions and indications for the third quarter 2020
Key Financial Metrics
Second Quarter 2020
GAAP
Adjusted1
06/27/2020
2Q 2020
06/29/2019
2Q 2019
vs. 2Q 2019
06/27/2020
2Q 2020
06/29/2019
2Q 2019
vs. 2Q 2019
Net Sales
$
688,808
$
700,871
(1.7)%
$
688,808
$
700,871
(1.7)%
Operating Income
43,440
61,474
(29.3)%
65,657
61,474
6.8%
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
6.3
%
8.8
%
9.5
%
8.8
%
Net Earnings
22,607
39,719
(43.1)%
42,847
39,719
7.9%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.06
$
1.82
(41.8)%
$
2.00
$
1.82
9.9%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,393
21,831
YTD 2020
GAAP
Adjusted1
06/27/2020
YTD 2020
06/29/2019
YTD 2019
vs. 2019
06/27/2020
YTD 2020
06/29/2019
YTD 2019
vs. 2019
Net Sales
$
1,363,008
$
1,393,010
(2.2)%
$
1,363,008
$
1,393,010
(2.2)%
Operating Income
110,335
116,076
(4.9)%
132,552
116,076
14.2%
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
8.1
%
8.3
%
9.7
%
8.3
%
Net Earnings
65,536
75,823
(13.7)%
85,776
75,823
13.1%
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
3.05
$
3.46
(11.8)%
$
3.99
$
3.46
15.3%
Average Shares Outstanding
21,471
21,897
"Valmont delivered strong second quarter operating performance as our team persisted in serving customers despite COVID-19 challenges, including related shutdowns and economic restrictions," said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue and profitability were better than expected across all segments, as we successfully managed pricing and operational performance. We completed strategic capacity additions, which contributed to improved performance and revenue growth, particularly in the Utility Support Structures segment. Our consistent focus on liquidity and working capital management led to strong operating cash flows. Importantly, I want to thank all employees for their hard work and resiliency in producing products and providing services that support critical infrastructure sectors and food security around the world. As always, the safety and well-being of our employees remains our top priority."
Second Quarter 2020 Segment Review
Infrastructure
Engineered Support Structures Segment (36.8% of Sales)
Poles, towers and components for the global lighting, traffic and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products
Sales of $253.4 million decreased 2.1% year-over-year due to unfavorable currency impacts of $6.1 million, otherwise sales were similar to last year. Higher volumes in North American transportation and wireless communication markets were offset by lower volumes in international markets attributed to temporary COVID-related facility closures, and strategically exiting product lines in Access Systems.
Lighting and traffic sales of $181.0 million were flat year-over-year. Strong transportation volumes in North America were offset by lower sales in international markets due to temporary facility closures.
Global sales of wireless communication structures and components grew 7.2% to $50.9 million compared to last year. Continued capital spending from wireless carriers in North American markets and higher volumes in Europe led to the sales growth.
Access Systems product sales decreased 27.7% year-over-year due to lower volumes from strategically exiting product lines, unfavorable currency impacts and continued end-market weakness.
Operating income was $4.8 million or 1.9% of sales ($22.9 million adjusted1 or 9.0% of sales), compared to $20.9 million or 8.1% of sales in 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, a $16.6 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge against goodwill and trade names was recorded and attributed to the Access Systems product line. Profitability improvement on an adjusted basis was led by pricing and improved performance in North American operations, partially offset by lower volumes in international markets.
Utility Support Structures Segment (33.6% of Sales)
Steel and concrete structures for global utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment
Sales of $231.3 million grew 10.2% year-over-year, driven by significantly higher volumes from robust market demand and strategic capacity additions, and favorable pricing.
Operating income was $21.7 million or 9.4% of sales ($25.3 million or 10.9% adjusted1) compared to $16.0 million, or 7.6% of sales in 2019. Profitability growth was led by higher volumes and favorable pricing, and improved profitability in the international businesses.
Coatings Segment (11.6% of Sales)
Global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products
Sales of $80.0 million decreased 18.7% year-over-year. Higher internal volumes were more than offset by lower external volumes due to the impact from COVID-19 on end customers and temporary international facility closures.
Operating income was $10.1 million or 12.7% of sales ($10.4 million or 13.0% adjusted1), compared to $15.0 million or 15.3% of sales in 2019, due to lower volumes, partially offset by pricing.
Agriculture
Irrigation Segment (21.9% of Sales)
Agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services and tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture
Global sales of $150.6 million decreased 3.0% year-over-year due to unfavorable currency impacts of $5.6 million, otherwise sales were similar to last year. Higher sales of irrigation products were offset by lower industrial tubing sales.
North American sales of $99.0 million were down 3.7% compared to 2019. Higher sales of irrigation products and pricing were more than offset by lower industrial tubing sales driven by lower steel costs.
International sales of $51.6 million decreased 1.5% compared to 2019. Sales volumes increased approximately 10.0% excluding unfavorable currency impacts, led by continued strong demand in Brazil and higher sales in European markets.
Segment operating income was $22.4 million, or 14.8% of sales, compared to $21.5 million, or 13.9% of sales in 2019. Profitability improvement was led by pricing and higher sales volumes. Higher SG&A expense included $1.4 million of incremental R&D expense for technology growth investments.
During the quarter, the Company purchased a majority stake in Solbras - Energia Solar do Brasil, a leading provider of solar energy solutions for agriculture that allows Valmont to deliver a first-to-market, advanced solar power and monitoring solution to growers. The Company also expanded its global technology leadership position with the asset purchase of PrecisionKingTM, a subscription-based provider of control technology and remote monitoring solutions for the U.S. market.
COVID-19 Business Continuity and Operations Update
Valmont is considered an essential business because of the products and services that serve critical infrastructure sectors and food security, as defined by many governments around the world. To protect the safety, health and well-being of employees, customers, suppliers and communities, CDC, WHO and local guidelines continue to be followed.
Beginning late in the first quarter, a number of Valmont manufacturing facilities outside of the U.S. were closed due to the pandemic. During the second quarter, all facilities resumed operations. Incremental expenses related to the pandemic during the quarter were approximately $2.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.
Valmont monitors health advisories on a continuous basis, particularly in areas reporting recent increases in infection. The Company continues to take deliberate steps to protect all stakeholders and minimize the operational and financial impacts on the business. To date, Valmont has not experienced any significant disruptions or changes to the supply of raw materials and other critical components, and is not currently experiencing meaningful delays in its global supply chain.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation
At the beginning of the second quarter the Company preemptively drew down $75.0 million of its $600.0 million revolving credit facility to ensure sufficient liquidity for business operations. This amount was repaid in full during the quarter. The Company has not experienced any meaningful slowdown in customer payments and has no significant long-term debt maturities until 2044. 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $80.0 to $90.0 million to support strategic future growth initiatives. Valmont remains committed to maintaining its investment grade credit rating.
Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions
Although the pandemic's impacts on global economic factors and pace of economic recovery remain unclear, the Company is providing a greater level of transparency during this time, including key assumptions and indications for third quarter 2020, to help the financial community understand short-term impacts and expectations.
Financial Outlook
Metrics
Estimates
Net Sales
$680.0 to $700.0M
Operating Profit Margin
8.0% to 9.0%
Segment Sales: Utility Support Structures
~20% Increase (vs. prior year)
Key Assumptions
Utility Support Structures sales estimate driven by higher sales in international businesses
Tax rate of ~ 25.0%
Unfavorable currency translation on net sales of $7.0M – $9.0M
Positive operating cash flows
Stable raw material costs and no significant supply chain interruptions
No closures of large manufacturing facilities or workforce disruptions
Kaniewski continued, "Our quick and decisive actions at the outset of the pandemic allowed us to mitigate the severity of its impact on our operating and financial results through the first half of the year. We continue to work diligently and safely to provide our customers with the essential products and solutions they need. The global backlogs in our infrastructure businesses are solid, providing a good line of sight for third quarter sales, and our balance sheet is strong. We continue to closely monitor all discretionary spending and capital expenditures, with an additional emphasis on managing working capital and cash flow. Through the use of lean and agile, we will continue to aggressively drive operational efficiencies. We will successfully navigate through these uncertain times by focusing on employee safety and well-being, remaining flexible, and managing what we can control to drive long-term shareholder value."
1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP sales, operating income, net earnings and EPS to Adjusted figures at end of document
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
13 Weeks Ended
26 Weeks Ended
27-Jun-20
29-Jun-19
27-Jun-20
29-Jun-19
Net sales
$
688,808
$
700,871
$
1,363,008
$
1,393,010
Cost of sales
504,871
522,695
992,822
1,050,207
Gross profit
183,937
178,176
370,186
342,803
Selling, general and administrative expenses
123,859
116,702
243,213
226,727
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
16,638
—
16,638
—
Operating income
43,440
61,474
110,335
116,076
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(10,098
)
(10,117
)
(20,112
)
(19,995
)
Interest income
458
1,036
1,501
1,846
Gain (loss) on investments (unrealized)
2,510
1,520
202
4,352
Other
(694
)
156
1,116
1,170
(7,824
)
(7,405
)
(17,293
)
(12,627
)
Earnings before income taxes
35,616
54,069
93,042
103,449
Income tax expense
12,602
13,401
27,088
25,703
Equity in earnings (loss) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
(260
)
—
(479
)
—
Net earnings
22,754
40,668
65,475
77,746
Less: Loss (earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests
(147
)
(949
)
61
(1,923
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
$
22,607
$
39,719
$
65,536
$
75,823
Average shares outstanding (000's) - Basic
21,312
21,734
21,383
21,810
Earnings per share - Basic
$
1.06
$
1.83
$
3.06
$
3.48
Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted
21,393
21,831
21,471
21,897
Earnings per share - Diluted
$
1.06
$
1.82
$
3.05
$
3.46
Cash dividends per share
$
0.450
$
0.375
$
0.900
$
0.750
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Second Quarter
Year-to-Date
13 Weeks Ended
26 Weeks Ended
27-Jun-20
29-Jun-19
27-Jun-20
29-Jun-19
Net sales
Engineered Support Structures
$
253,385
$
258,748
$
484,127
$
489,036
Utility Support Structures
231,324
209,829
456,785
453,751
Coatings
80,005
98,406
168,090
185,185
Infrastructure products
564,714
566,983
1,109,002
1,127,972
Irrigation
150,639
155,185
307,359
308,001
Less: Intersegment sales
(26,545
)
(21,297
)
(53,353
)
(42,963
)
Total
$
688,808
$
700,871
$
1,363,008
$
1,393,010
Operating Income
Engineered Support Structures
$
4,818
$
20,882
$
20,749
$
33,327
Utility Support Structures
21,650
16,033
49,374
41,081
Coatings
10,148
15,032
21,202
25,172
Infrastructure products
36,616
51,947
91,325
99,580
Irrigation
22,351
21,530
46,014
41,664
Corporate
(15,527
)
(12,003
)
(27,004
)
(25,168
)
Total
$
43,440
$
61,474
$
110,335
$
116,076
Valmont has aggregated its business segments into four global reportable segments as follows.
Engineered Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of engineered metal and composite poles, towers, and components for global lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products.
Utility Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture of engineered steel and concrete structures for global utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment.
Coatings: This segment consists of global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products.
Irrigation: This segment consists of the global manufacture of agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services, tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture.
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
27-Jun-20
28-Dec-19
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
353,348
$
353,542
Accounts receivable, net
500,838
480,000
Inventories
449,516
418,370
Contract asset - costs and profits in excess of billings
125,004
141,322
Prepaid expenses and other assets
51,113
32,043
Refundable income taxes
—
6,947
Total current assets
1,479,819
1,432,224
Property, plant and equipment, net
563,783
558,129
Goodwill and other assets
788,240
816,863
$
2,831,842
$
2,807,216
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current installments of long-term debt
$
2,587
$
760
Notes payable to banks
14,577
21,774
Accounts payable
241,294
197,957
Accrued expenses
180,950
167,264
Contract liability - billings in excess of costs and earnings
138,820
117,945
Income taxes payable
16,984
—
Dividend payable
9,613
8,079
Total current liabilities
604,825
513,779
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
778,283
764,944
Other long-term liabilities
296,032
338,748
Shareholders' equity
1,152,702
1,189,745
$
2,831,842
$
2,807,216
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
YTD
YTD
27-Jun-20
29-Jun-19
Cash flows from operating activities
Net Earnings
$
65,475
$
77,746
Depreciation and amortization
40,584
40,583
Impairment of long-lived assets
18,896
—
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
(17,138
)
(13,682
)
Change in working capital
42,280
2,801
Other
647
5,989
Net cash flows from operating activities
150,744
113,437
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(48,165
)
(49,310
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
169
466
Acquisitions
(15,862
)
(81,841
)
Other
10,846
15,077
Net cash flows from investing activities
(53,012
)
(115,608
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
88,872
31,000
Proceeds (payments) from short-term borrowings
(6,255
)
9,886
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
(75,568
)
(10,386
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(20,481
)
(38,350
)
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(55,916
)
(27,845
)
Dividends paid
(17,704
)
(16,425
)
Other
(4,923
)
(3,542
)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(91,975
)
(55,662
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(5,951
)
1,567
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(194
)
(56,266
)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
353,542
313,210
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
353,348
$
256,944
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact on (a) diluted earnings per share of (1) impairment of goodwill, tradenames, and a facility and (2) restructuring costs (b) operating income from these expenses, and (c) segment operating income for these items. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.
Thirteen
weeks ended
June 27, 2020
Diluted
Twenty-six
weeks ended
June 27, 2020
Diluted
earnings per
earnings per
share
share
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported
$
22,607
$
1.06
$
65,536
$
3.05
Impairment of goodwill and tradename, pre-tax
16,638
0.78
16,638
0.77
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs - pre-tax
5,579
0.26
5,579
0.26
Total Adjustments
22,217
1.04
22,217
1.03
Tax effect of adjustments *
(1,977
)
(0.09
)
(1,977
)
(0.09
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted
$
42,847
$
2.00
$
85,776
$
3.99
Average shares outstanding (000’s) - Diluted
21,393
21,471
* The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.
Thirteen
weeks ended
June 27, 2020
Twenty-six
weeks ended
June 27, 2020
Operating Income Reconciliation
Operating income - as reported
$
43,440
$
110,335
Impairment of goodwill and tradename
16,638
16,638
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
5,579
5,579
Adjusted Operating Income
$
65,657
$
132,552
Net Sales - as reported
688,808
1,363,008
Operating Income as a % of Sales
6.3
%
8.1
%
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
9.5
%
9.7
%
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS