Valmont Industries : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Operating Performance Improves Despite COVID-19 Disruptions

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020. Second Quarter 2020 Highlights (all metrics compared to Second Quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted) Net Sales of $688.8 million declined 1.7%; excluding $13.7 million of unfavorable currency impacts, sales were similar to last year, as strong growth in Utility Support Structures was offset by lower sales in the Coatings segment due to COVID-19 impacts, as expected

Operating Income of $43.4 million, or 6.3% of sales ($65.7 million or 9.5% adjusted 1 ) compared to $61.5 million or 8.8% of sales last year; profitability improved in all segments except Coatings

) compared to $61.5 million or 8.8% of sales last year; profitability improved in all segments except Coatings Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.06 ($2.00 adjusted 1 ) compared to $1.82; GAAP EPS includes a $16.6 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge against goodwill and trade names attributed to the Access Systems product line

) compared to $1.82; GAAP EPS includes a $16.6 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge against goodwill and trade names attributed to the Access Systems product line Generated strong operating cash flow of $88.3 million, driven by operating income and working capital management; cash and cash equivalents were $353.3 million at end of second quarter

Completed two acquisitions in the Irrigation segment; purchased a majority stake in Solbras - Energia Solar do Brasil, and acquired 100% of the assets of PrecisionKing TM

Received a large lattice structures order of approximately $17.0 million for the North American utility market

Resumed operations at all Valmont manufacturing facilities

Providing key assumptions and indications for the third quarter 2020 Key Financial Metrics Second Quarter 2020 GAAP Adjusted1 06/27/2020

2Q 2020 06/29/2019

2Q 2019

vs. 2Q 2019 06/27/2020

2Q 2020 06/29/2019

2Q 2019 vs. 2Q 2019 Net Sales $ 688,808 $ 700,871 (1.7)% $ 688,808 $ 700,871 (1.7)% Operating Income 43,440 61,474 (29.3)% 65,657 61,474 6.8% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 6.3 % 8.8 % 9.5 % 8.8 % Net Earnings 22,607 39,719 (43.1)% 42,847 39,719 7.9% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.06 $ 1.82 (41.8)% $ 2.00 $ 1.82 9.9% Average Shares Outstanding 21,393 21,831 YTD 2020 GAAP Adjusted1 06/27/2020

YTD 2020 06/29/2019

YTD 2019 vs. 2019 06/27/2020

YTD 2020 06/29/2019

YTD 2019 vs. 2019 Net Sales $ 1,363,008 $ 1,393,010 (2.2)% $ 1,363,008 $ 1,393,010 (2.2)% Operating Income 110,335 116,076 (4.9)% 132,552 116,076 14.2% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 8.1 % 8.3 % 9.7 % 8.3 % Net Earnings 65,536 75,823 (13.7)% 85,776 75,823 13.1% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.05 $ 3.46 (11.8)% $ 3.99 $ 3.46 15.3% Average Shares Outstanding 21,471 21,897 "Valmont delivered strong second quarter operating performance as our team persisted in serving customers despite COVID-19 challenges, including related shutdowns and economic restrictions," said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue and profitability were better than expected across all segments, as we successfully managed pricing and operational performance. We completed strategic capacity additions, which contributed to improved performance and revenue growth, particularly in the Utility Support Structures segment. Our consistent focus on liquidity and working capital management led to strong operating cash flows. Importantly, I want to thank all employees for their hard work and resiliency in producing products and providing services that support critical infrastructure sectors and food security around the world. As always, the safety and well-being of our employees remains our top priority." Second Quarter 2020 Segment Review Infrastructure Engineered Support Structures Segment (36.8% of Sales) Poles, towers and components for the global lighting, traffic and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products Sales of $253.4 million decreased 2.1% year-over-year due to unfavorable currency impacts of $6.1 million, otherwise sales were similar to last year. Higher volumes in North American transportation and wireless communication markets were offset by lower volumes in international markets attributed to temporary COVID-related facility closures, and strategically exiting product lines in Access Systems. Lighting and traffic sales of $181.0 million were flat year-over-year. Strong transportation volumes in North America were offset by lower sales in international markets due to temporary facility closures. Global sales of wireless communication structures and components grew 7.2% to $50.9 million compared to last year. Continued capital spending from wireless carriers in North American markets and higher volumes in Europe led to the sales growth. Access Systems product sales decreased 27.7% year-over-year due to lower volumes from strategically exiting product lines, unfavorable currency impacts and continued end-market weakness. Operating income was $4.8 million or 1.9% of sales ($22.9 million adjusted1 or 9.0% of sales), compared to $20.9 million or 8.1% of sales in 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, a $16.6 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge against goodwill and trade names was recorded and attributed to the Access Systems product line. Profitability improvement on an adjusted basis was led by pricing and improved performance in North American operations, partially offset by lower volumes in international markets. Utility Support Structures Segment (33.6% of Sales) Steel and concrete structures for global utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment Sales of $231.3 million grew 10.2% year-over-year, driven by significantly higher volumes from robust market demand and strategic capacity additions, and favorable pricing. Operating income was $21.7 million or 9.4% of sales ($25.3 million or 10.9% adjusted1) compared to $16.0 million, or 7.6% of sales in 2019. Profitability growth was led by higher volumes and favorable pricing, and improved profitability in the international businesses. Coatings Segment (11.6% of Sales) Global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products Sales of $80.0 million decreased 18.7% year-over-year. Higher internal volumes were more than offset by lower external volumes due to the impact from COVID-19 on end customers and temporary international facility closures. Operating income was $10.1 million or 12.7% of sales ($10.4 million or 13.0% adjusted1), compared to $15.0 million or 15.3% of sales in 2019, due to lower volumes, partially offset by pricing. Agriculture Irrigation Segment (21.9% of Sales) Agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services and tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture Global sales of $150.6 million decreased 3.0% year-over-year due to unfavorable currency impacts of $5.6 million, otherwise sales were similar to last year. Higher sales of irrigation products were offset by lower industrial tubing sales. North American sales of $99.0 million were down 3.7% compared to 2019. Higher sales of irrigation products and pricing were more than offset by lower industrial tubing sales driven by lower steel costs. International sales of $51.6 million decreased 1.5% compared to 2019. Sales volumes increased approximately 10.0% excluding unfavorable currency impacts, led by continued strong demand in Brazil and higher sales in European markets. Segment operating income was $22.4 million, or 14.8% of sales, compared to $21.5 million, or 13.9% of sales in 2019. Profitability improvement was led by pricing and higher sales volumes. Higher SG&A expense included $1.4 million of incremental R&D expense for technology growth investments. During the quarter, the Company purchased a majority stake in Solbras - Energia Solar do Brasil, a leading provider of solar energy solutions for agriculture that allows Valmont to deliver a first-to-market, advanced solar power and monitoring solution to growers. The Company also expanded its global technology leadership position with the asset purchase of PrecisionKingTM, a subscription-based provider of control technology and remote monitoring solutions for the U.S. market. COVID-19 Business Continuity and Operations Update Valmont is considered an essential business because of the products and services that serve critical infrastructure sectors and food security, as defined by many governments around the world. To protect the safety, health and well-being of employees, customers, suppliers and communities, CDC, WHO and local guidelines continue to be followed. Beginning late in the first quarter, a number of Valmont manufacturing facilities outside of the U.S. were closed due to the pandemic. During the second quarter, all facilities resumed operations. Incremental expenses related to the pandemic during the quarter were approximately $2.5 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. Valmont monitors health advisories on a continuous basis, particularly in areas reporting recent increases in infection. The Company continues to take deliberate steps to protect all stakeholders and minimize the operational and financial impacts on the business. To date, Valmont has not experienced any significant disruptions or changes to the supply of raw materials and other critical components, and is not currently experiencing meaningful delays in its global supply chain. Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation At the beginning of the second quarter the Company preemptively drew down $75.0 million of its $600.0 million revolving credit facility to ensure sufficient liquidity for business operations. This amount was repaid in full during the quarter. The Company has not experienced any meaningful slowdown in customer payments and has no significant long-term debt maturities until 2044. 2020 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $80.0 to $90.0 million to support strategic future growth initiatives. Valmont remains committed to maintaining its investment grade credit rating. Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions Although the pandemic's impacts on global economic factors and pace of economic recovery remain unclear, the Company is providing a greater level of transparency during this time, including key assumptions and indications for third quarter 2020, to help the financial community understand short-term impacts and expectations. Financial Outlook Metrics Estimates Net Sales $680.0 to $700.0M Operating Profit Margin 8.0% to 9.0% Segment Sales: Utility Support Structures ~20% Increase (vs. prior year) Key Assumptions Utility Support Structures sales estimate driven by higher sales in international businesses

Tax rate of ~ 25.0%

Unfavorable currency translation on net sales of $7.0M – $9.0M

Positive operating cash flows

Stable raw material costs and no significant supply chain interruptions

No closures of large manufacturing facilities or workforce disruptions Kaniewski continued, "Our quick and decisive actions at the outset of the pandemic allowed us to mitigate the severity of its impact on our operating and financial results through the first half of the year. We continue to work diligently and safely to provide our customers with the essential products and solutions they need. The global backlogs in our infrastructure businesses are solid, providing a good line of sight for third quarter sales, and our balance sheet is strong. We continue to closely monitor all discretionary spending and capital expenditures, with an additional emphasis on managing working capital and cash flow. Through the use of lean and agile, we will continue to aggressively drive operational efficiencies. About Valmont Industries, Inc. Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com. Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. About Valmont Industries, Inc. Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com. Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont’s control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, the continuing and developing effects of COVID-19 including the effects of the outbreak on the general economy and the specific economic effects on the Company’s business and that of its customers and suppliers, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement. 1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP sales, operating income, net earnings and EPS to Adjusted figures at end of document VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended 27-Jun-20 29-Jun-19 27-Jun-20 29-Jun-19 Net sales $ 688,808 $ 700,871 $ 1,363,008 $ 1,393,010 Cost of sales 504,871 522,695 992,822 1,050,207 Gross profit 183,937 178,176 370,186 342,803 Selling, general and administrative expenses 123,859 116,702 243,213 226,727 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 16,638 — 16,638 — Operating income 43,440 61,474 110,335 116,076 Other income (expense) Interest expense (10,098 ) (10,117 ) (20,112 ) (19,995 ) Interest income 458 1,036 1,501 1,846 Gain (loss) on investments (unrealized) 2,510 1,520 202 4,352 Other (694 ) 156 1,116 1,170 (7,824 ) (7,405 ) (17,293 ) (12,627 ) Earnings before income taxes 35,616 54,069 93,042 103,449 Income tax expense 12,602 13,401 27,088 25,703 Equity in earnings (loss) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (260 ) — (479 ) — Net earnings 22,754 40,668 65,475 77,746 Less: Loss (earnings) attributable to non-controlling interests (147 ) (949 ) 61 (1,923 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 22,607 $ 39,719 $ 65,536 $ 75,823 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Basic 21,312 21,734 21,383 21,810 Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.06 $ 1.83 $ 3.06 $ 3.48 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted 21,393 21,831 21,471 21,897 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.82 $ 3.05 $ 3.46 Cash dividends per share $ 0.450 $ 0.375 $ 0.900 $ 0.750 VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended 27-Jun-20 29-Jun-19 27-Jun-20 29-Jun-19 Net sales Engineered Support Structures $ 253,385 $ 258,748 $ 484,127 $ 489,036 Utility Support Structures 231,324 209,829 456,785 453,751 Coatings 80,005 98,406 168,090 185,185 Infrastructure products 564,714 566,983 1,109,002 1,127,972 Irrigation 150,639 155,185 307,359 308,001 Less: Intersegment sales (26,545 ) (21,297 ) (53,353 ) (42,963 ) Total $ 688,808 $ 700,871 $ 1,363,008 $ 1,393,010 Operating Income Engineered Support Structures $ 4,818 $ 20,882 $ 20,749 $ 33,327 Utility Support Structures 21,650 16,033 49,374 41,081 Coatings 10,148 15,032 21,202 25,172 Infrastructure products 36,616 51,947 91,325 99,580 Irrigation 22,351 21,530 46,014 41,664 Corporate (15,527 ) (12,003 ) (27,004 ) (25,168 ) Total $ 43,440 $ 61,474 $ 110,335 $ 116,076 Valmont has aggregated its business segments into four global reportable segments as follows. Engineered Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of engineered metal and composite poles, towers, and components for global lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products. Utility Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture of engineered steel and concrete structures for global utility transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment. Coatings: This segment consists of global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products. Irrigation: This segment consists of the global manufacture of agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services, tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture. VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 27-Jun-20 28-Dec-19 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 353,348 $ 353,542 Accounts receivable, net 500,838 480,000 Inventories 449,516 418,370 Contract asset - costs and profits in excess of billings 125,004 141,322 Prepaid expenses and other assets 51,113 32,043 Refundable income taxes — 6,947 Total current assets 1,479,819 1,432,224 Property, plant and equipment, net 563,783 558,129 Goodwill and other assets 788,240 816,863 $ 2,831,842 $ 2,807,216 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 2,587 $ 760 Notes payable to banks 14,577 21,774 Accounts payable 241,294 197,957 Accrued expenses 180,950 167,264 Contract liability - billings in excess of costs and earnings 138,820 117,945 Income taxes payable 16,984 — Dividend payable 9,613 8,079 Total current liabilities 604,825 513,779 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 778,283 764,944 Other long-term liabilities 296,032 338,748 Shareholders' equity 1,152,702 1,189,745 $ 2,831,842 $ 2,807,216 VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) YTD YTD 27-Jun-20 29-Jun-19 Cash flows from operating activities Net Earnings $ 65,475 $ 77,746 Depreciation and amortization 40,584 40,583 Impairment of long-lived assets 18,896 — Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (17,138 ) (13,682 ) Change in working capital 42,280 2,801 Other 647 5,989 Net cash flows from operating activities 150,744 113,437 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (48,165 ) (49,310 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 169 466 Acquisitions (15,862 ) (81,841 ) Other 10,846 15,077 Net cash flows from investing activities (53,012 ) (115,608 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 88,872 31,000 Proceeds (payments) from short-term borrowings (6,255 ) 9,886 Principal payments on long-term borrowings (75,568 ) (10,386 ) Purchase of treasury shares (20,481 ) (38,350 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (55,916 ) (27,845 ) Dividends paid (17,704 ) (16,425 ) Other (4,923 ) (3,542 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (91,975 ) (55,662 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (5,951 ) 1,567 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (194 ) (56,266 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 353,542 313,210 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 353,348 $ 256,944 VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS REGULATION G RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact on (a) diluted earnings per share of (1) impairment of goodwill, tradenames, and a facility and (2) restructuring costs (b) operating income from these expenses, and (c) segment operating income for these items. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures. Thirteen

weeks ended

June 27, 2020 Diluted Twenty-six

weeks ended

June 27, 2020 Diluted earnings per earnings per share share Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ 22,607 $ 1.06 $ 65,536 $ 3.05 Impairment of goodwill and tradename, pre-tax 16,638 0.78 16,638 0.77 Restructuring and related asset impairment costs - pre-tax 5,579 0.26 5,579 0.26 Total Adjustments 22,217 1.04 22,217 1.03 Tax effect of adjustments * (1,977 ) (0.09 ) (1,977 ) (0.09 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted $ 42,847 $ 2.00 $ 85,776 $ 3.99 Average shares outstanding (000’s) - Diluted 21,393 21,471 * The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction. Thirteen

weeks ended

June 27, 2020 Twenty-six

weeks ended

June 27, 2020 Operating Income Reconciliation Operating income - as reported $ 43,440 $ 110,335 Impairment of goodwill and tradename 16,638 16,638 Restructuring and related asset impairment costs 5,579 5,579 Adjusted Operating Income $ 65,657 $ 132,552 Net Sales - as reported 688,808 1,363,008 Operating Income as a % of Sales 6.3 % 8.1 % Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales 9.5 % 9.7 % VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS REGULATION G RECONCILIATION (CONTINUED) For the second quarter ended June 27, 2020 Engineered Utility Support Support Segment Operating Income Reconciliation Structures Structures Coatings Irrigation Corporate Operating income - as reported $ 4,818 $ 21,650 $ 10,148 $ 22,351 $ (15,527) Impairment of goodwill and tradename 16,638 — — — — Restructuring and related asset impairment costs 1,462 3,674 222 — 221 Adjusted Operating Income $ 22,918 $ 25,324 $ 10,370 $ 22,351 $ (15,306) Net sales $ 253,385 $ 231,324 $ 80,005 150,639 — Operating Income as a % of Sales 1.9 % 9.4 % 12.7 % 14.8 % NM Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales 9.0 % 10.9 % 13.0 % 14.8 % NM View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005882/en/

