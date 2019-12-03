Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Valmont Industries, Inc.    VMI

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.

(VMI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Valmont Industries : Site Pro 1 Launches Revolutionary New Line of Small Cell Mounts, Enclosures & Accessories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 10:13pm EST

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Site Pro 1, the industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of wireless site components, announces the launch of a new line of small cell mounts, pole mounted enclosures and accessories.

The APT (Adaptive Pole Top) Kits are universal in nature, enabling you to seamlessly transform any wood, metal, concrete or composite pole into a 5G node. The kits are designed for ease of installation, maintenance and flexibility with options available for 4G, 5G or combination 4G/5G applications.

'The 5G roll out has begun. We are on the verge of the largest communications build-out in the history of the world. Site Pro 1 fully expects to lead the market in small cell mounts and accessories, much as we have on the macro side of the business,' said Joseph Catapano, Vice President of Communication Systems at Valmont Industries, Inc.

Brandon Chapman, the Engineering and New Product Development Manager at Valmont Site Pro 1, added, 'Our universal shroud designs will encompass virtually any 5G/4G antenna on the market today and future models to come. The industry has never seen a solution with this type of flexibility and ease of maintenance. It's a complete game changer.'

For more information about the APT (Adaptive Pole Top) line, visit www.SitePro1.com/APT

About Valmont Site Pro 1
Valmont Site Pro 1 is the industry's premier manufacturer and distributor of wireless site components and safety products, supplying carriers, integrators and contractors with a full array of wireless communications solutions. Valmont Site Pro 1 offers industry-leading service from its nine locations across the United States. Valmont Site Pro 1 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Valmont Industries, Inc.

SOURCE Valmont Site Pro 1

Disclaimer

Valmont Industries Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 03:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
10:13pVALMONT INDUSTRIES : Site Pro 1 Launches Revolutionary New Line of Small Cell Mo..
PU
12/02VALMONT INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/31VALMONT INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
10/29VALMONT INDUSTRIES : to Present at Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference
PR
10/28VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28VALMONT INDUSTRIES : Announces Appointment of Richard "Rick" Lanoha to its Board..
PR
10/24VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
10/23VALMONT INDUSTRIES : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
10/23VALMONT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/11VALMONT INDUSTRIES : Valley Irrigation Advanced Technology Uses AI to Detect Cro..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 790 M
EBIT 2019 246 M
Net income 2019 157 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 3 058 M
Chart VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Valmont Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 155,00  $
Last Close Price 142,08  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen G. Kaniewski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mogens C. Bay Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Charles Jaksich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP
Karel Robert den Daas Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.27.79%3 052
ASSA ABLOY43.79%26 309
SAINT-GOBAIN25.97%22 134
MASCO CORPORATION56.84%12 694
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC64.33%8 687
AGC INC.19.35%8 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group