Valmont Industries : to Participate in Fireside Chats at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

06/03/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that Stephen Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avner Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Jaksich, Vice President of Finance will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences in June.

  • Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 beginning at 8:20 AM CDT / 9:20 AM EDT
  • William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM CDT / 11:00 AM EDT

The Company will also host one-on-one calls with investors throughout each day.

A live audio webcast of each fireside chat will be available at investors.valmont.com by clicking on the Events and Presentations link. A replay of the webcasts and accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website for the next 90 days.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont® is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products. For more information, visit valmont.com.


© Business Wire 2020
