VALNEVA SE

Campus Bio-Ouest | 6, rue Alain Bombard 44800 Saint-Herblain,France

Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its

Meeting of Shareholders

Saint-Herblain(France), June 6, 2019- The Shareholders of Valneva SE ("Valneva" or "the Company") are invited to participate in the Company's Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on June 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. CET, at the Hotel InterContinental Paris - Le Grand, 2 rue Scribe, 75009 Paris - France.

The preliminary notices of the meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions and instructions for participation and voting, were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires(BALO) on May 22, 2019. Documents and information relating to the meetings are available on Valneva's website at www.valneva.com/en/investorsmedia/agm.

In accordance with applicable law, registered shareholders can, by letter or email, request that the Company provide the meeting documents listed in the French commercial code until the fifth working day before the meeting (please refer to the contact details below).

Holders of bearer shares may exercise this right on the condition that they provide a certificate of share ownership issued by an authorized financial institution.

Shareholders may also access the documents at the Company's registered office.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva's portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT®indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL®indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the U.S. with approximately 480 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com.

Valneva Legal Department Contact

Valneva SE

Legal Department

6 rue Alain Bombard,

44800 Saint-Herblain, France

Email: assemblée.générale@valneva.com