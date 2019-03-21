Log in
Valneva : Announces the Availability of its FY 2018 Audited Consolidated and Statutory Financial Statements

0
03/21/2019 | 05:05am EDT

VALNEVA SE

Campus Bio-Ouest | 6, Rue Alain Bombard 44800 Saint-Herblain,France

Valneva Announces the Availability of its FY 2018 Audited

Consolidated and Statutory Financial Statements

Saint Herblain (France), March 21, 2019- Valneva SE ("Valneva" or "the Company"),a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs, announced today the availability of its audited consolidated and statutory financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2018. The statements are available onthe Company's websitehttps://www.valneva.com/en/investors-media/financial-reports.

Valneva previously reported its unaudited consolidated financial results on February 21, 2019 along with full-year 2019 outlook1.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs.Valneva's portfolioincludes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT®indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL®indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with approximately 480 employees. More information is available atwww.valneva.com.

Valneva Investor and Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

Teresa Pinzolits

Global Head of Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications Specialist

Corporate Communications

T +43 (0)1 20620 1116

M +33 (0)6 4516 7099

communications@valneva.com

investors@valneva.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical trials for product candidates, the ability to manufacture, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for product candidates, the ability to protect intellectual property and operate the business without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Valneva may not be indicative of their in the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes,"

"intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the current expectations of Valneva as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Valneva could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, the impact of the global and European credit crisis, and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made during this presentation will in fact be realized. Valneva is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Valneva SE published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 09:04:05 UTC
