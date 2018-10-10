VALNEVA SE

Campus Bio-Ouest | 6, Rue Alain Bombard 44800 Saint-Herblain,France

Valneva to participate in the 6thSemmering Symposium

"Biotech Made in Vienna"

Saint-Herblain (France), October 10, 2018- Valneva SE ("Valneva" or "the Company"), acommercial stage biotech company focused on developing innovative lifesaving vaccines, announces today that its CEO, Thomas Lingelbach, will participate in a panel discussion on the innovative power of biotech clusters and will host a panel session titled"The world vaccine cluster-a model case"at the 6thSemmering Symposium from October 11 to 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

The three-day event brings together top scientists, including Professor and Nobel laureate, Rolf Zinkernagel, Professor of Immunology at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Ruth Arnon, and Professor Emeritus at the Wistar Institute of the University of Pennsylvania Stanley A. Plotkin as keynote speakers.

Throughout a series of lectures, panel discussions and showcase sessions, many renowned experts from academia, the pharmaceutical as well as healthcare industry, alongside national and international health policy stakeholders, will highlight the latest trends in infectious disease development and how biotech clusters foster research and entrepreneurship to drive healthcare innovation.

Through its predecessor, Intercell, Valneva has both contributed to and benefitted from the development of the Viennese biotech cluster. Valneva emerged in part from the Vienna Biocenter, originally founded in 1987 through a joint venture of Boehringer Ingelheim and the University of Vienna with the aim of creating a center of excellence in biomedical research. Since 1998, the Vienna Biocenter has given birth to a plethora of start-up companies and Intercell was the first to be launched.

The 6thSemmering Symposium, taking place at theFleming'sConference Hotel, Neubaugürtel 26-28, 1070 Wien, is organized by Vienna Vaccines and Valneva is one of the sponsors of the event.

For details please refer to theagenda of the eventorwww.viennavaccines.com.

About Vienna Vaccines' "Semmering Symposia"

Vienna Vaccines is an independent non-profit organization devoted to building networks in the vaccine and biotech sector. Through the past five Semmering Symposia, the organization has succeeded in establishing an interactive forum for leaders within the vaccine and biotech arena. For more information please seewww.viennavaccines.com.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a fully integrated, commercial stage biotech company focused on developing innovative life-saving vaccines.Valneva's portfolio includes two commercial vaccines fortravelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT®indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL®indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of

diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with over 450 employees. More information is available atwww.valneva.com.

Valneva Investor and Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine Teresa Pinzolits Global Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Specialist Corporate Communications T +43 (0)1 20620 1116 M +33 (0)6 4516 7099 communications@valneva.com investors@valneva.com Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Valneva, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical trials for product candidates, the ability to manufacture, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for product candidates, the ability to protect intellectual property and operate the business without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of Valneva are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of Valneva may not be indicative of their in the future. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the current expectations of Valneva as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Valneva could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines, unexpected clinical trial results, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, competition in general, currency fluctuations, the impact of the global and European credit crisis, and the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made during this presentation will in fact be realized. Valneva is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

2