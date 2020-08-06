Valneva Announces Appointment of Juan Carlos Jaramillo as Chief Medical Officer

Saint-Herblain (France), August 6, 2020 – Valneva SE (“Valneva”), a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of diseases with major unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Juan Carlos Jaramillo, MD as Chief Medical Officer and member of the Management Board starting 1st October 2020. Juan Carlos will succeed Wolfgang Bender, MD, PhD who will retire after a hand-over period, at the end of October 2020.

Dr. Juan Carlos Jaramillo has a broad international experience, strong expertise in Medical Affairs and Clinical Development that includes vaccines, as well as Global Market Access. Due to his diverse pharma exposure, he has an in-depth business understanding and a strong track-record of success across a wide range of settings, therapeutic areas and geographies. He has worked in various pharmaceutical/biotech organizations, including GlaxoSmithKline, Grünenthal and Daiichi Sankyo. Juan Carlos was born in Colombia, raised and educated in the US and holds a US citizenship.

Juan Carlos Jaramillo said, “I am delighted to be joining Valneva at an extremely exciting time. Valneva has a great and valuable portfolio of vaccines in development including chikungunya, Lyme and SARS-COV-2. I’m looking forward to be part of the Valneva team, working on these important programs and joining the Management Board.”

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva, said, “We are thrilled that Juan Carlos is joining Valneva. His expertise and multi-cultural leadership skills will be a great addition to the company. We sincerely thank Wolfgang for his outstanding leadership and his great contributions to the Company and its strategic development over the past four years. He has played a pivotal role in advancing the Company´s lead vaccine R&D programs against Lyme disease and Chikungunya and in building an excellent team. Everyone at Valneva wishes him very well in his retirement.”

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease, chikungunya and SARS-COV-2. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with over 500 employees. For more information, visit the Company website at www.valneva.com and follow Valneva on LinkedIn .

