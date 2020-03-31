Valneva Announces the Publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document

Saint-Herblain (France), March 31, 2020 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”) announced today the publication of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (“Document d’enregistrement universel”), filed with the French Financial Market Authority (“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”) under the filing number D.20-0217 on March 30, 2020.

Valneva’s 2019 Universal Registration Document includes the Company’s 2019 Annual Financial Report, and notably:

the Parent Entity Financial Statements;

the Consolidated Financial Statements (including the amount of fees paid to the Statutory Auditors);

the Report by the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance.

In addition, the 2019 Universal Registration Document contains the Company’s 2019 Management Board Report, including a description of Valneva’s share buy-back program, the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report (“Déclaration de performance extra-financière”) and the information related to the internal control procedures and risk management. It also provides updated outlook and principal risk factors based on currently known information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic (see press release dated March 24, 2019 and sections 1.4.4 and 1.5.1 of the URD), including possible effects on product sales, the start of Phase 3 study for the vaccine against chikungunya, and on the risk of having to ask credit providers for a temporary waiver of the minimum revenue covenant.

It is available on the Company’s corporate website ( https://valneva.com/investors/financial-reports/ ) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). A hard copy of the document may be obtained from the Company, free of charge, upon request at the following address: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention against diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease and chikungunya. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with over 500 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com .

