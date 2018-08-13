Valoe Oyj : 18-08-13 Valoe Negotiates on Rearranging the Convertible Bond 1_2015

Valoe Corporation

Stock Exchange Release 13 August 2018 at 17.55

VALOE CORPORATION NEGOTIATES ON REARRANGING THE OVERDUE CONVERTIBLE BOND 1/2015

The loan period of Valoe Corporation's ("Valoe") Convertible Bond 1/2015, a capital loan, has expired on 1 August 2018. Considering the company's current equity situation, the Convertible Loan cannot be repaid in accordance with the provisions regarding capital loans in the Finnish Companies Act. The overdue principal of the Convertible Bond 1/2015 totals ca. EUR 2.8 million out of which ca. 0.9 million is lent from the related parties and ca. EUR 1.9 million from other parties. Valoe negotiates on rearranging the Convertible Bond 1/2015 with the lenders.

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

