Valoe Oyj : 18-08-15 Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment

08/15/2018 | 01:06pm CEST

Valoe Corporation

Stock Exchange Release 15 August 2018 at 14.00 (Finnish time)CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND BRACKNOR INVESTMENT

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment announced on 19 April 2017, resolved to approve the request of Bracknor Investment to convert a proportion of EUR 60,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0,42 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 142.857 treasury shares to Bracknor Investment. After the transfer the Company will have in total 554.051 treasury shares.

In Mikkeli on 15 August 2018

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:

CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation p. 0405216082 email:iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Main mediawww.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production

lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

Valoe Oyj

Insinöörinkatu 8, FI-50100 Mikkeli

+358 20 7747 788

www.valoe.com

Disclaimer

Valoe Oyj published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 11:05:03 UTC
