Valoe Oyj : 18-08-15 Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment

Valoe Corporation
Stock Exchange Release 15 August 2018 at 14.00 (Finnish time)CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES PURSUANT TO FINANCING ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN VALOE CORPORATION AND BRACKNOR INVESTMENT
The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Bracknor Investment announced on 19 April 2017, resolved to approve the request of Bracknor Investment to convert a proportion of EUR 60,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0,42 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 142.857 treasury shares to Bracknor Investment. After the transfer the Company will have in total 554.051 treasury shares.
In Mikkeli on 15 August 2018
Valoe Corporation
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation p. 0405216082 email:iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Main mediawww.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production
lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
Valoe Oyj
Insinöörinkatu 8, FI-50100 Mikkeli
+358 20 7747 788
www.valoe.com
Disclaimer
Valoe Oyj published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 11:05:03 UTC