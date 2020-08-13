Valor : Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2020
As of June 30,2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
24,687
40,637
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
12,779
12,465
Merchandise and finished goods
51,284
55,246
Raw materials and supplies
891
965
Other
14,932
14,360
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10)
(41)
Total current assets
104,565
123,634
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
132,628
132,781
Land
51,636
51,809
Other, net
25,167
25,766
Total property, plant and equipment
209,431
210,357
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,390
1,351
Other
14,316
14,283
Total intangible assets
15,706
15,635
Investments and other assets
Guarantee deposits
32,102
31,731
Other
22,453
26,164
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(341)
(434)
Total investments and other assets
54,215
57,461
Total non-current assets
279,353
283,454
Total assets
383,919
407,088
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2020
As of June 30,2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
51,400
57,081
Short-term borrowings
47,339
54,445
Current portion of bonds payable
20
10,020
Income taxes payable
3,659
4,331
Provision for bonuses
3,143
5,348
Provisions
2,458
2,052
Asset retirement obligations
91
43
Other
33,673
33,888
Total current liabilities
141,786
167,211
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
10,010
10
Long-term borrowings
53,489
54,291
Provisions
627
658
Retirement benefit liability
4,743
4,825
Asset retirement obligations
12,703
12,838
Other
19,911
19,650
Total non-current liabilities
101,486
92,274
Total liabilities
243,273
259,485
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,609
13,609
Capital surplus
20,076
20,075
Retained earnings
99,256
102,395
Treasury shares
(566)
(566)
Total shareholders' equity
132,375
135,514
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
(1,865)
1,207
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
0
0
Foreign currency translation adjustment
273
231
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(34)
(35)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,627)
1,403
Share acquisition rights
142
134
Non-controlling interests
9,754
10,551
Total net assets
140,645
147,603
Total liabilities and net assets
383,919
407,088
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30,2019
ended June 30,2020
Net sales
159,153
176,978
Cost of sales
118,886
129,688
Gross profit
40,267
47,289
Operating revenue
5,711
6,024
Operating gross profit
45,978
53,314
Selling, general and administrative expenses
42,703
44,275
Operating profit
3,275
9,038
Non-operating income
Interest income
34
31
Dividend income
3
2
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
14
22
method
Administrative service fee income
236
410
Rental income
206
218
Other
414
305
Total non-operating income
910
990
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
216
219
Foreign exchange losses
134
-
Rental costs on real estate
167
184
Other
77
140
Total non-operating expenses
595
544
Ordinary profit
3,590
9,485
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
0
24
Gain on bargain purchase
-
17
Penalty income
9
114
Subsidy income
11
0
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
16
-
Other
-
7
Total extraordinary income
37
163
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of non-current assets
0
12
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
6
31
Impairment loss
535
93
Loss on voluntarily close
-
702
Other
136
73
Total extraordinary losses
679
915
Profit before income taxes
2,948
8,733
Income taxes - current
1,899
4,190
Income taxes - deferred
(504)
(1,022)
Total income taxes
1,395
3,167
Profit
1,553
5,565
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
273
920
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,280
4,644
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30,2019
ended June 30,2020
Profit
1,553
5,565
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(337)
3,079
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
(0)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
62
(41)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
3
(4)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
(0)
(0)
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(272)
3,032
Comprehensive income
1,281
8,597
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
980
7,675
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
300
922
interests
