Valor : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: VALOR HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. August 13, 2020 Stock exchange listing: Tokyo,Nagoya Code number: 9956 URL: https://valorholdings.co.jp/ Representative: Masami Tashiro President and Representative Director Contact: Akira Shinohana Executive Director

Phone: 0574-60-0864

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 14, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 01, 2020 to June 30, 2020)