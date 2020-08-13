Log in
VALOR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9956)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/12
2422 JPY   +1.64%
Valor : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021

08/13/2020 | 12:03am EDT

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: VALOR HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

August 13, 2020

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo,Nagoya

Code number: 9956

URL: https://valorholdings.co.jp/

Representative: Masami Tashiro

President and Representative Director

Contact: Akira Shinohana

Executive Director

Phone: 0574-60-0864

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 14, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 01, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2020

183,002

11.0

9,038

176.0

9,485

164.2

4,644

262.9

June 30, 2019

164,865

19.4

3,275

(17.2)

3,590

(18.8)

1,280

(54.6)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

¥

8,597 million

[

571.2%]

¥

1,281 million

[

(56.8) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

86.50

86.47

June 30, 2019

23.83

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2020

407,088

147,603

33.6

March 31, 2020

383,919

140,645

34.1

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2020:

¥

136,917 million

As of

March 31, 2020:

¥

130,748 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

-

24.00

-

28.00

52.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

24.00

-

28.00

52.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 01, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating revenues

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Basic earnings per

to owners of parent

share

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

345,000

2.5

7,700

3.5

8,400

2.5

3,900

2.7

72.63

September 30, 2020

Full year

690,000

1.8

15,700

1.2

17,200

1.9

7,000

8.1

130.36

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2020:

53,987,499

shares

March 31, 2020:

53,987,499

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2020:

293,255

shares

March 31, 2020:

293,255

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

53,694,244

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

53,694,268

shares

Disclaimer

VALOR Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 04:02:15 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 698 B 6 541 M 6 541 M
Net income 2021 7 790 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 130 B 1 216 M 1 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 8 168
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart VALOR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Valor Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALOR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 700,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 422,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masami Tashiro Chairman & President
Yukihiko Shizu Director, Manager-Finance & Information Systems
Satoru Yokoyama Director & Vice President
Morisaku Wagato Director
Akira Shinohana MD, Manager-Personnel & General Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALOR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.39%1 202
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.67%36 224
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.18.05%32 206
SYSCO CORPORATION-30.21%30 883
TESCO PLC-9.52%28 615
KROGER19.39%26 652
