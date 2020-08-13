Valor : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: VALOR HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
August 13, 2020
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo,Nagoya
Code number: 9956
Representative: Masami Tashiro
President and Representative Director
Contact: Akira Shinohana
Executive Director
Phone: 0574-60-0864
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 14, 2020
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 01, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2020
183,002
11.0
9,038
176.0
9,485
164.2
4,644
262.9
June 30, 2019
164,865
19.4
3,275
(17.2)
3,590
(18.8)
1,280
(54.6)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
¥
8,597 million
[
571.2%]
¥
1,281 million
[
(56.8) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
86.50
86.47
June 30, 2019
23.83
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2020
407,088
147,603
33.6
March 31, 2020
383,919
140,645
34.1
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2020:
¥
136,917 million
As of
March 31, 2020:
¥
130,748 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
-
24.00
-
28.00
52.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
24.00
-
28.00
52.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 01, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating revenues
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Basic earnings per
to owners of parent
share
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
345,000
2.5
7,700
3.5
8,400
2.5
3,900
2.7
72.63
September 30, 2020
Full year
690,000
1.8
15,700
1.2
17,200
1.9
7,000
8.1
130.36
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2020
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2020:
53,987,499
shares
March 31, 2020:
53,987,499
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2020:
293,255
shares
March 31, 2020:
293,255
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
53,694,244
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
53,694,268
shares
Disclaimer
VALOR Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 04:02:15 UTC
