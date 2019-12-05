Valor Resources : Expiry of Listed Options.pdf

Expiry of Listed Options

As announced on 14 November 2019, Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (Valor or the Company) has been granted a waiver by the ASX from ASX Listing Rule 6.24 to the extent necessary to permit the Company not to send the notices required by item 6.1 of Appendix 6A (Waiver) with respect to listed options (ASX: VALOA) expiring on 4 December 2019.

The Company advises that 86,333,333 listed options have expired unexercised before the expiry of 5:00pm (AWST) on 4 December 2019.

On behalf of the Board

Ms Paula Smith

Company Secretary