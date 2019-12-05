Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Valor Resources Limited    VAL   AU000000VAL6

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(VAL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/03
0.0035 AUD   -12.50%
04:16aVALOR RESOURCES : Expiry of Listed Options.pdf
PU
11/29VALOR RESOURCES : Expiry of Listed Options and ASX Waiver.pdf (1)
PU
11/29VALOR RESOURCES : Results of AGM & New Constitution.pdf
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valor Resources : Expiry of Listed Options.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:16am EST

ASX Release

5 December 2019

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 076 390 451

22 Lindsay Street

PERTH, WA

Australia

Tel: +61 8 9200 3467

Fax: +61 8 9227 6390

Contact: Nick Lindsay

E-mail:info@valorresources.com.au

Directors

Brian McMaster

Dr Nicholas Lindsay

Paula Smith

Company Secretary

Paula Smith

ASX Code:

VAL

Expiry of Listed Options

As announced on 14 November 2019, Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (Valor or the Company) has been granted a waiver by the ASX from ASX Listing Rule 6.24 to the extent necessary to permit the Company not to send the notices required by item 6.1 of Appendix 6A (Waiver) with respect to listed options (ASX: VALOA) expiring on 4 December 2019.

The Company advises that 86,333,333 listed options have expired unexercised before the expiry of 5:00pm (AWST) on 4 December 2019.

On behalf of the Board

Ms Paula Smith

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Valor Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 09:15:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
04:16aVALOR RESOURCES : Expiry of Listed Options.pdf
PU
11/29VALOR RESOURCES : Expiry of Listed Options and ASX Waiver.pdf (1)
PU
11/29VALOR RESOURCES : Results of AGM & New Constitution.pdf
PU
11/12VALOR RESOURCES : Expiry of Listed Options and ASX Waiver.pdf
PU
10/29VALOR RESOURCES : Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form.pdf
PU
09/04VALOR RESOURCES : Response to ASX Price Query.pdf (1)
PU
09/04VALOR RESOURCES : Acquisition of Radio Gold Project Farm-In.pdf
PU
09/04VALOR RESOURCES : REZ - Acquisition of Radio Gold Project Farm-In.pdf
PU
09/04VALOR RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation.pdf (1)
PU
09/02VALOR RESOURCES : Trading Halt.pdf (2)
PU
More news
Chart VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Valor Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Mark Lindsay CEO, Director & Technical Director
Brian Keith McMaster Chairman
Ernesto Lima Osorio Chief Operating Officer
Paula Cowan Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED16.67%5
BHP GROUP7.60%121 056
RIO TINTO PLC12.05%92 466
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.20%33 128
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.57%19 796
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-32.32%8 757
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group