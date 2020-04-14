Valor Resources : Radio Gold Project Sale & Update on Peru Projects.pdf

RADIO GOLD PROJECT SALE & UPDATE ON PERU PROJECTS

Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (Valor) is pleased to announce that it has signed a conditional sale agreement (Agreement) with Summit Resource Holdings Pty Ltd (Purchaser), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu-fortune Gold Limited, an unlisted Public Company, to acquire Valor's interests in the Radio Gold Project tenements held by its 100% owned subsidiary Bullfinch One Pty Ltd (Bullfinch

One).

Highlights

Total consideration of $900,000 cash providing Valor sufficient liquidity to meet continued working capital requirements;

Alleviates the need for Valor to raise immediate funds through debt or equity in the current challenging economic environment;

Allows Valor to focus its exploration efforts on its existing 100% owned tenements in Peru.

Dr Nick Lindsay, CEO commented: "Valor entered in an agreement to acquire an initial stake and then subsequently farm-into the Radio Gold Project. The Project has strong merits and Valor was pleased to own it. However, Valor was caught out by the swiftness of the deterioration in capital markets in recent weeks and as such is not in a position to continue to fund the capital required to progress the asset. Given this scenario, divesting the asset was crucial to underpinning Valor's ongoing viability and so whilst we are disappointed not to be able to progress with Radio, we are pleased we can fortify our balance sheet and weather this current environment and focus on our remaining highly prospective Peruvian assets."

Radio Gold Project

Under the terms of the Agreement, Valor will be paid consideration of $900,000 as follows: