Valor Resources : Results of General Meeting.pdf

21 September 2018
Results of General Meeting held on 21 September 2018
We advise that the resolutions contained in the Notice of General Meeting of Valor Resources Limited ('the Company') were approved at the General Meeting of shareholders held on 21 September 2018 on a show of hands.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached proxy summary.
Paula Smith Company Secretary
Valor Resources Limited
General Meeting Friday, 21 September 2018
Voting Results
ResolutionResolution
Type
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Ratification of prior issue of Shares - Placement
Ordinary
Ratification of prior issue of Shares - Placement
Ordinary
Ratification of prior Issue of Shares - Top Up Right
Ordinary
Approval to issue New Options - Placement
Ordinary
Approval of director participation - Mr Brian McMaster
Ordinary
Approval of director participation - Mr Mark Sumner
Ordinary
Approval of director participation - Ms Paula Smith
Ordinary
Approval to issue Lead Manager Options
Ordinary
Approval to issue Shares - Top Up Right
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
220,955,846 97.53%
220,955,846 97.53%
33,116,542 85.53%
220,955,971 97.53%
234,312,512 97.67%
234,312,512 97.67%
234,297,662 97.67%
234,312,637 97.67%
Ordinary
717,428 0.32%
4,883,283 2.16%
717,428 0.32%
4,883,283 2.16%
717,303 1.85%
4,883,283 12.61%
717,303 0.32%
4,883,283 2.16%
717,428 0.30%
4,883,283 2.04%
717,428 0.30%
4,883,283 2.04%
717,428 0.30%
4,883,283 2.04%
717,303 0.30%
4,883,283 2.04%
33,173,208 85.56%
717,428 1.85%
4,883,283 12.59%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(Where Applicable)Abstain / ExcludedFor
13,356,666 13,356,666 201,195,970 13,356,666
Carried on Show of Hands
Carried on Show of Hands
Carried on Show of Hands
Carried on Show of Hands
-
Carried on Show of Hands
- 14,850
Carried on Show of Hands
Carried on Show of Hands
- 201,139,304
Carried on Show of Hands
Carried on Show of Hands
Resolution
Result
Carried
Carried
Carried