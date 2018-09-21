Valor Resources : Results of General Meeting.pdf

21 September 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Via e-lodgement

Dear Sir / Madam,

Results of General Meeting held on 21 September 2018

We advise that the resolutions contained in the Notice of General Meeting of Valor Resources Limited ('the Company') were approved at the General Meeting of shareholders held on 21 September 2018 on a show of hands.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution as set out in the attached proxy summary.

Paula Smith Company Secretary

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

22 Lindsay Street, Perth WA 6000 P.O. Box 8546, Perth WA 6849, Australia Ph +61 8 9200 3467, Fax +61 8 9227 6390

Valor Resources Limited

General Meeting Friday, 21 September 2018

Voting Results

ResolutionResolution

Type

Proxy Discretion

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

Ratification of prior issue of Shares - Placement

Ordinary

Ratification of prior issue of Shares - Placement

Ordinary

Ratification of prior Issue of Shares - Top Up Right

Ordinary

Approval to issue New Options - Placement

Ordinary

Approval of director participation - Mr Brian McMaster

Ordinary

Approval of director participation - Mr Mark Sumner

Ordinary

Approval of director participation - Ms Paula Smith

Ordinary

Approval to issue Lead Manager Options

Ordinary

Approval to issue Shares - Top Up Right

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

220,955,846 97.53%

220,955,846 97.53%

33,116,542 85.53%

220,955,971 97.53%

234,312,512 97.67%

234,312,512 97.67%

234,297,662 97.67%

234,312,637 97.67%

Ordinary

717,428 0.32%

4,883,283 2.16%

717,428 0.32%

4,883,283 2.16%

717,303 1.85%

4,883,283 12.61%

717,303 0.32%

4,883,283 2.16%

717,428 0.30%

4,883,283 2.04%

717,428 0.30%

4,883,283 2.04%

717,428 0.30%

4,883,283 2.04%

717,303 0.30%

4,883,283 2.04%

33,173,208 85.56%

717,428 1.85%

4,883,283 12.59%

• Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll

Number of votes cast on the poll

(Where Applicable)Abstain / ExcludedFor

13,356,666 13,356,666 201,195,970 13,356,666

Against Abstain*

Carried on Show of Hands

Carried on Show of Hands

Carried on Show of Hands

Carried on Show of Hands

-

Carried on Show of Hands

- 14,850

Carried on Show of Hands

Carried on Show of Hands

- 201,139,304

Carried on Show of Hands

Carried on Show of Hands

Resolution

Result

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried