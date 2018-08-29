Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Valor Resources Ltd    VAL   AU000000VAL6

VALOR RESOURCES LTD (VAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Valor Resources : Updated Cleansing Statement - Placement.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 11:02am CEST

ACN 076 390 451

29 August 2018

ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED - NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(9) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (Valor or the Company) provides this notice for the purpose of section 708A(9)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) with regard to a cleansing notice released by the Company on 15 August 2018 in relation to the issue of shares the subject of an Appendix 3B also dated 15 August 2018 (Notice).

Pursuant to section 708A(9) of the Act, Valor provides the following information, specifically in relation to section 708A(6)(e) of the Act:

As at the date of the Notice, Valor acknowledges the existence of information relating to a positive update to a scoping study based on the Indicated and Measured Mineral Resource at Valor's 100% owned Berenguela Project in Peru, which information may be considered "excluded information" for the purpose of section 708A(7) of the Act. That information, at the time of release of the Notice, was subject to ongoing review and was not in sufficiently definitive form to warrant release to ASX.

The Notice otherwise complies with section 708A(6) of the Act.

Yours faithfully

Paula Smith Company Secretary

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

22 Lindsay Street, Perth WA 6000

P.O. Box 8546, Perth BC WA 6849

Ph +61 8 9200 3467, Fax +61 8 9227 6390

Disclaimer

Valor Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 09:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALOR RESOURCES LTD
11:02aVALOR RESOURCES : Updated Cleansing Statement - Placement.pdf
PU
08/06VALOR RESOURCES : Capital Raising Fully Subscribed.pdf
PU
04/30VALOR RESOURCES : VAL Appendix 5B 31 Mar 18 FINAL
PU
03/02VALOR RESOURCES : Discovers High Grade Copper & Silver Mineralisation at Surface..
AQ
02/21VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED : - Director Appointment Strengthens Valor Board
AQ
02/19VALOR RESOURCES : Director Appointment Strengthens Valor Board
PU
02/19VALOR RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
01/10VALOR RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice (2)
PU
2017VALOR RESOURCES : Boardroom Media Interview.pdf
PU
2017VALOR RESOURCES : High Grade Silver Intercepts and Drill Hole BER288 Restatement
AQ
More news
Chart VALOR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Valor Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALOR RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Douglas Sumner Executive Chairman
Ernesto Lima Osorio Chief Operating Officer
Paula Cowan Secretary & Non- Executive Director
Brian Keith McMaster Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Mark Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALOR RESOURCES LTD-66.67%0
BHP BILLITON PLC12.20%122 872
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.88%122 872
RIO TINTO-4.41%84 320
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.07%83 052
ANGLO AMERICAN4.96%28 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.