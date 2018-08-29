Valor Resources : Updated Cleansing Statement - Placement.pdf

ACN 076 390 451

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED - NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(9) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH)

Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (Valor or the Company) provides this notice for the purpose of section 708A(9)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) with regard to a cleansing notice released by the Company on 15 August 2018 in relation to the issue of shares the subject of an Appendix 3B also dated 15 August 2018 (Notice).

Pursuant to section 708A(9) of the Act, Valor provides the following information, specifically in relation to section 708A(6)(e) of the Act:

As at the date of the Notice, Valor acknowledges the existence of information relating to a positive update to a scoping study based on the Indicated and Measured Mineral Resource at Valor's 100% owned Berenguela Project in Peru, which information may be considered "excluded information" for the purpose of section 708A(7) of the Act. That information, at the time of release of the Notice, was subject to ongoing review and was not in sufficiently definitive form to warrant release to ASX.

The Notice otherwise complies with section 708A(6) of the Act.

