VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG

(VEH)
07/24/2019 | 07:50am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.07.2019 / 13:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 30, 2019 German: https://veh.de/investor-relations/geschaeftsberichte


24.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG
Am Hardtwald 7
76275 Ettlingen
Germany
Internet: www.valora.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

846083  24.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=846083&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Helffenstein Chairman-Management Board
Claus Becker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel Fey Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudius Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Joachim Haas Head-Marketing & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALORA EFFEKTEN HANDEL AG12.50%3
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO.15.99%21 696
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO., LTD.--.--%14 106
GF SECURITIES CO LTD--.--%13 829
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO.68.04%12 837
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY29.99%9 619
