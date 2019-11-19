Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Valora Holding AG    VALN   CH0002088976

VALORA HOLDING AG

(VALN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Personnel change in the Group Executive Management of Valora Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media release

Personnel change in the Group Executive Management of Valora Group

There will be a personnel change in the Group Executive Management of Valora Group. CFO Tobias Knechtle will leave the company at the end of November 2019. Christian Tümmler, Director Corporate Group Accounting & Tax, and CEO Michael Mueller will assume the CFO duties ad interim.

The Board of Directors and Group Executive Management of Valora Group (Valora Holding AG) and their CFO Tobias Knechtle have agreed by mutual consent to terminate the reciprocal contractual relationship; Tobias Knechtle will leave the company at the end of November 2019 for personal reasons. Christian Tümmler, Director Corporate Group Accounting & Tax, and CEO Michael Mueller will share the Valora Group CFO duties on an interim basis.

Tobias Knechtle became a member of the Group Executive Management and CFO of Valora Group in 2014. In this position, he was among others also responsible for Transformation & Project Management, Investor Relations and Human Resources. The Board of Directors and Group Executive Management would like to thank Tobias Knechtle for the good cooperation over the past few years. CEO Michael Mueller says: "Tobias Knechtle contributed substantially to focusing Valora on its core business, to strengthening its position as a leading foodvenience provider and to repositioning the company in the financial market. We regret his departure and wish him every success for his personal and professional future."

This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Media Relations

Christina Wahlstrand

Fon +41 61 467 24 53

media@valora.com

Investor Relations

Annette Martin

Fon +41 61 467 21 23

annette.martin@valora.com

About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers' journey with a comprehensive convenience and food offering - nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The more than 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented sites in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.- as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. Valora generates annual external sales of over CHF 2.7 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

More information is available at www.valora.com.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALORA HOLDING AG
01:05aPersonnel change in the Group Executive Management of Valora Group
TE
10/30VALORA : The 2019 gfm Marketing Award goes to Valora
PU
10/29VALORA : zer000.ch – k kiosk launches online shop selling iPhones from 38 ..
PU
09/24VALORA : Fresh snacks from BackWerk and Ditsch now available at EG Deutschland p..
PU
09/06AVEC BOX : shop night and day at the ETH Zurich Hönggerberg campus
PU
07/19Valora posts a significant increase in operating profit and higher earnings p..
TE
06/26INVESTORS' DAY 2019 : Valora is on course for growth and sets new mid-term targe..
TE
04/25Valora wins all kiosk and convenience outlets put out to tender by the SBB
TE
04/05SHOPPING VIA APP : Valora opens avec box and avec X at Zurich main station
PU
04/02VALORA HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 2 073 M
EBIT 2019 90,0 M
Net income 2019 60,5 M
Debt 2019 406 M
Yield 2019 4,39%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 1 122 M
Chart VALORA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Valora Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALORA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 272,40  CHF
Last Close Price 285,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Müller Chief Executive Officer
Franz Julen Chairman
Tobias Knechtle Chief Financial Officer
Markus Fiechter Vice Chairman
Ernst Peter Ditsch Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALORA HOLDING AG32.33%1 136
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY18.04%11 660
NEXT68.53%10 942
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 094
DUFRY AG4.40%4 552
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-23.23%4 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group