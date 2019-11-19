There will be a personnel change in the Group Executive Management of Valora Group. CFO Tobias Knechtle will leave the company at the end of November 2019. Christian Tümmler, Director Corporate Group Accounting & Tax, and CEO Michael Mueller will assume the CFO duties ad interim.

The Board of Directors and Group Executive Management of Valora Group (Valora Holding AG) and their CFO Tobias Knechtle have agreed by mutual consent to terminate the reciprocal contractual relationship; Tobias Knechtle will leave the company at the end of November 2019 for personal reasons. Christian Tümmler, Director Corporate Group Accounting & Tax, and CEO Michael Mueller will share the Valora Group CFO duties on an interim basis.

Tobias Knechtle became a member of the Group Executive Management and CFO of Valora Group in 2014. In this position, he was among others also responsible for Transformation & Project Management, Investor Relations and Human Resources. The Board of Directors and Group Executive Management would like to thank Tobias Knechtle for the good cooperation over the past few years. CEO Michael Mueller says: "Tobias Knechtle contributed substantially to focusing Valora on its core business, to strengthening its position as a leading foodvenience provider and to repositioning the company in the financial market. We regret his departure and wish him every success for his personal and professional future."