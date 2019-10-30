Log in
Valora : The 2019 gfm Marketing Award goes to Valora

0
10/30/2019 | 04:37am EDT

The Valora Group has won this year's Marketing Award of the Schweizerische Gesellschaft für Marketing (Swiss Marketing Association - gfm). The award pays tribute, among other things, to Valora's interpretation of the relevant social trends for the convenience and food service market.

Valora CEO Michael Mueller received the 2019 gfm Marketing Award on 29 October 2019 in Zurich: 'We see this award as recognition of the successful transformation of the Valora Group and its repositioning as a focused foodvenience provider. We owe the award to all the employees in our network. They are committed to brighten up their customer's day wherever they are on the move.'

The Foundation Board of the Swiss Marketing Association (gfm) cited Valora's recognition of relevant social trends and interpretation of them for the convenience and food service market as the reasoning behind its decision. Valora consistently combined its brand management and distribution strategy and in doing so generated very solid operating profit. The 'little happiness' that Valora brought to its customers was part of the Swiss identity; Swiss tourists were homesick for Rivella, meat from Graubünden and the kiosk.

The gfm has been presenting the 'Annual Award of the Foundation Board for Marketing in Corporate Management' since 1984 to organisations that distinguish themselves with outstanding marketing performance. Successful corporate results are singled out that are to a large extent attributable to innovative marketing strategies and effective measures.

[Caption:] Dominique von Matt (right), Chairman of the Board of gfm, and gfm Chief Executive Jean-Marc Grand (left) present Michael Mueller, CEO of the Valora Group, with the 2019 Marketing Award.

Disclaimer

Valora Holding AG published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:36:00 UTC
