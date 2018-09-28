Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Valora Holding AG    VALN   CH0002088976

VALORA HOLDING AG (VALN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Valora exercises call option on CHF 120 million hybrid bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Media release

Valora exercises call option on CHF 120 million hybrid bond

In line with its long-term financing strategy, Valora will exercise its call option on the 4.00% hybrid bond for CHF 120 million on 30 October 2018.

Valora will exercise its call option in accordance with the bond terms for its 4.00% hybrid bond on the first possible call date on 30 October 2018, thus making use of its right to repurchase the outstanding bond at its principal amount, plus accrued interest. The perpetual callable subordinated bond for CHF 120 million was issued in April 2013.

Tobias Knechtle, CFO of Valora, explains: «The repurchase of this hybrid bond is part of our long-term financing strategy. By exercising the call option now, we are avoiding a substantial interest mark-up. In a first step, the refinancing will be funded by existing credit facilities and the available liquidity.»

The bond will be repurchased in accordance with the bond terms. The last day of trading will be 26 October 2018.

This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Investor Relations

Annette Martin

Tel. +41 61 467 21 23

annette.martin@valora.com

Media Relations

Christina Wahlstrand

Tel. +41 61 467 24 53

media@valora.com

About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network are committed to putting a smile on the faces of their customers with a comprehensive convenience and food offering - nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,800 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented sites in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and France. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.- as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. Valora generates annual external sales of over CHF 2.6 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

Further information is available at www.valora.com.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which include matters that are not historical facts or which may not otherwise be provable by reference to past events. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These uncertainties and risks, along with other factors, may mean that actual future events and developments, including Valora's results, financial position and development, deviate materially from what was explicitly or implicitly stated or assumed in the forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of its date. Valora does not undertake any obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALORA HOLDING AG
07:05aValora exercises call option on CHF 120 million hybrid bond
TE
07:02aVALORA : exercises call option on CHF 120 million hybrid bond
AQ
09/04VALORA : BackWerk in Winterthur offers feel good moments – fast and health..
PU
08/16VALORA : Modern foodvenience also available at the new avec store in Zurich Oerl..
PU
08/10REOPENING OF AVEC IN LANDQUART : modern foodvenience made by hand
PU
07/25Valora increases turnover and operating profit in first half of 2018
TE
07/25VALORA : increases turnover and operating profit in first half of 2018
AQ
07/12NEW AVEC CONCEPT : modern foodvenience from small outlets
PU
06/29VALORA GROUP : only barn-laid and free-range eggs to be used in Valora products
PU
06/18CAFFÈ SPETTACOLO : reopening with coffee farmers from Colombia
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 2 141 M
EBIT 2018 88,9 M
Net income 2018 60,2 M
Debt 2018 396 M
Yield 2018 4,72%
P/E ratio 2018 17,51
P/E ratio 2019 14,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 1 053 M
Chart VALORA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Valora Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALORA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 309  CHF
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Müller Chief Executive Officer
Franz Julen Chairman
Tobias Knechtle Chief Financial Officer
Markus Fiechter Vice Chairman
Ernst Peter Ditsch Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALORA HOLDING AG-18.77%1 079
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY20.37%11 010
NEXT17.83%10 123
DUFRY-24.36%6 463
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-8.35%6 103
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC74.18%5 856
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.