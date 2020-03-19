Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Valora Holding AG    VALN   CH0002088976

VALORA HOLDING AG

(VALN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valora postpones the Annual General Meeting of 24 March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 01:35am EDT

Media release

Valora postpones the Annual General Meeting of 24 March 2020

The Board of Directors of Valora Holding AG is postponing the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 March 2020 in light of the current situation regarding the spread of the coronavirus. This decision follows the issuing of "Verordnung 2 über Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung des Coronavirus (COVID-19)" ("Ordinance 2 on measures for combating the coronavirus (COVID-19)" by the Swiss Federal Council, which states that annual general meetings cannot be held under the usual conditions. A new date will be communicated in good time. The current situation is also impacting the business performance and business prospects of the Valora Group; however, it is not possible to make any definitive assessment on its effects due to the current dynamic development.

In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Swiss Federal Council and the governments of other countries and regions in which the Valora Group operates have introduced drastic measures over the last few days. At the same time, the general conditions continue to change almost on a daily basis. Owing to "Ordinance 2 on the measures for combating the coronavirus (COVID-19)" which was put into force by the Swiss Federal Council on 16 March 2020, shareholders are currently not permitted to attend annual general meetings in person. A company may however arrange for shareholders to be only able to exercise their rights by writing or electronically or through an independent proxy named by the company.

After assessing the current developments in detail and carefully weighing up the situation, the Board of Directors of Valora Holding AG has decided to not hold the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24 March 2020. The Board of Directors is firmly committed to holding an Annual General Meeting that shareholders can attend in person as soon as the situation permits. A new date will be communicated in good time.

Franz Julen, Chairman of the Valora Board of Directors, says: "After careful deliberation, the Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the Annual General Meeting. We trust that our shareholders understand why we have taken this action and we thank them for that." He continues: "At the same time, Valora is doing its utmost to maintain a flexible and robust business within the limits of the options available to us in this exceptional situation. We would like to thank the employees in our network for their great commitment in that regard."

At present, the Valora Group is allowed to continue opening the majority of its kiosk, convenience and food service outlets in Switzerland, Germany and Luxembourg, and the capacity utilisation of Valora's pretzel production facilities is stable. Valora is however feeling the increasing impact of the current situation on customer footfall. This development and the official directives will also impact the business performance of the Valora Group. As the further development of the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the economy cannot be estimated, it is not possible to make a definitive assessment on how this will affect the business prospects of the Valora Group.

This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Investor Relations

Annette Martin

Fon +41 61 467 21 23

annette.martin@valora.com

Media Relations

Christina Wahlstrand

Fon +41 61 467 24 53

media@valora.com

About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers' journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering - nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The more than 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.- as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. Valora generates annual external sales of CHF 2.7 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

More information is available at www.valora.com.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VALORA HOLDING AG
01:35aValora postpones the Annual General Meeting of 24 March 2020
TE
02/19Valora successfully concluded 2019 above guidance and is further expanding it..
TE
01/22Three new members for the Board of Directors of Valora Holding AG
TE
2019Personnel change in the Group Executive Management of Valora Group
TE
2019VALORA : The 2019 gfm Marketing Award goes to Valora
PU
2019VALORA : zer000.ch – k kiosk launches online shop selling iPhones from 38 ..
PU
2019VALORA : Fresh snacks from BackWerk and Ditsch now available at EG Deutschland p..
PU
2019AVEC BOX : shop night and day at the ETH Zurich Hönggerberg campus
PU
2019Valora posts a significant increase in operating profit and higher earnings p..
TE
2019INVESTORS' DAY 2019 : Valora is on course for growth and sets new mid-term targe..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 2 067 M
EBIT 2020 89,3 M
Net income 2020 57,2 M
Debt 2020 345 M
Yield 2020 7,49%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 658 M
Chart VALORA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Valora Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALORA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 253,40  CHF
Last Close Price 166,80  CHF
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Müller Chief Executive Officer
Franz Julen Chairman
Markus Fiechter Vice Chairman
Ernst Peter Ditsch Director
Cornelia Ritz Bossicard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALORA HOLDING AG-42.22%677
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-22.40%8 278
NEXT-45.14%6 568
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY0.16%3 970
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.-47.56%2 610
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-46.49%2 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group