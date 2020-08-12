Log in
Jangada Mines PLC Announces Updated Shareholdings in ValOre Metals Corp.

08/12/2020

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2020) - Jangada Mines plc announces updated holdings of securities of ValOre Metals Corp.

On August 7, 2020, Jangada disposed of 7,000,000 Common Shares of ValOre at an average price of $0.2502 for aggregate proceeds of $1,751,335 and on August 11, 2020 Jangada acquired 500,000 Common Shares of ValOre as part of the consideration received for the previous sale by Jangada of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pedra Branca Brasil Mineracao Ltda., to ValOre. As a result of the transactions, Jangada's holding of Common Shares was reduced from approximately 24.88% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares to approximately 17.59% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Prior to the transactions, Jangada beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over 22,500,000 Common Shares or approximately 24.88% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the completion of the Transactions, Jangada beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over 16,000,000 Common Shares or approximately 17.59% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Jangada may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of ValOre. Jangada has prepared an early warning reporting in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues that will appear under the ValOre's profile on www.sedar.com and a copy of which may be obtained by contacting Brian McMaster, Chairman of Jangada, by telephone on +44 (0) 20 7317 6629, or in writing to 20 North Audley Street, London, United Kingdom, W1K 6WE.

ValOre is located at Suite 1020 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2V6.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61599


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,86 M -2,92 M -2,92 M
Net cash 2019 2,55 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,18x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,9 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart VALORE METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
ValOre Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,28 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Paterson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Scott Chief Financial Officer
Garth David Kirkham Independent Director
Dale Wallster Independent Director
James P. Malone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALORE METALS CORP.-15.38%19
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-2.57%19 091
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED36.92%7 507
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED10.42%7 082
ALROSA-17.40%6 879
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.38.85%6 748
