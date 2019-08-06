Log in
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED    0806

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED

(0806)
  Report  
News 
News

Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Date of Board Meeting (August 2019)

0
08/06/2019 | 06:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED

惠 理 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 19 August 2019 at 43rd Floor, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong for the purposes of, inter alia, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the board of

Value Partners Group Limited

CHEUNG Kwong Chi, Aaron

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 August 2019

As of the date of this Announcement, our Directors are Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Mr. So Chun Ki Louis, Ms. Hung Yeuk Yan Renee and Mr. Ho Man Kei, Norman as Executive Directors and Dr. Chen Shih Ta Michael, Mr. Nobuo Oyama and Mr. Wong Poh Weng as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 10:24:08 UTC
