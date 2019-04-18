Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly AUM of Value Partners Group (March 2019)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED

惠 理 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made regarding the voluntary disclosure of the unaudited monthly assets under management and the fund flow information of the funds managed by the Company.

The Board of Directors of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company") would like to publish its monthly assets under management ("AUM") and its year-to-date fund flow information as at each quarter end on a voluntary basis. This announcement serves to ensure timely disclosure of our AUM and fund flow information to shareholders, prospective investors and the general public. This information will also be simultaneously published on the Company's website (www.valuepartners-group.com). The AUM information of the preceding month will be released monthly, usually on or around the 18th of each month.

The Company hereby announces that the unaudited AUM of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 31 March 2019 were approximately US$17.7 billion#.

For the three months ended 31 March 2019, gross subscriptions were US$2.5 billion and gross redemptions were US$1.4 billion.

As the information stated above is based on unaudited financial information and may be subject to adjustment, investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the board of

Value Partners Group Limited

CHEUNG Kwong Chi, Aaron

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 April 2019

#This figure is prepared on the following basis:

1.In respect of SFC authorized, non-SFC authorized and white label/co-branded funds, AUM figures are calculated as at the last dealing date reported by the administrator or custodian of each fund, which date may or may not be the last business day of the year/period. In line with the general market practice, subscriptions and redemptions on the last dealing date are not taken into account in AUM figures.

2.In respect of managed accounts, AUM figures are calculated as at the last valuation date of the year/period which date is the last business day of the year/period.

As of the date of this Announcement, our Directors are Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Mr. So Chun Ki Louis, Dr. Au King Lun and Ms. Hung Yeuk Yan Renee as Executive Directors and Dr. Chen Shih-Ta Michael, Mr. Nobuo Oyama and Mr. Wong Poh Weng as Independent Non-executive Directors.