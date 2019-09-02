Log in
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED

(0806)
  Report  
Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 August 2019)

09/02/2019 | 12:22am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/8/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Value Partners Group Limited

Name of Issuer

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

2/9/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00806

Description :

Value Partners Group

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : - -

Description :

- -

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

- -

Description :

- -

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

- -

Description :

- -

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

HK$500,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,855,814,831

- -

- -

- -

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

- -

- -

- -

Balance at close of the

month

1,855,814,831

- -

- -

- -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

share option

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

scheme

during the month

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Exercise Price

HK$3.94

Meeting

approved

(24/10/2007)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

500,000

(Note 1)

2.Exercise Price

HK$13.6

Meeting

approved

(24/10/2007)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

(1,310,000)

Nil

22,710,000

(Note 1)

3.Exercise Price

HK$14.092

Meeting

approved

(09/06/2015)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

(190,000)

Nil

87,860,000

(Note 1)

Particulars of

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

share option

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

scheme

during the month

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

4.Exercise Price

HK$5.87

Meeting

approved

(04/05/2017)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

27,500,000

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

- -

(Preference shares)

- -

(Other class)

- -

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

- -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 04:21:14 UTC
