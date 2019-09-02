Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 August 2019)
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/8/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Value Partners Group Limited
Name of Issuer
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Date Submitted
2/9/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00806
Description :
Value Partners Group
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
5,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$500,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$500,000,000.00
(2) Stock code :
- -
Description :
- -
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
- -
Description :
- -
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
- -
Description :
- -
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
currency)
:
HK$500,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,855,814,831
- -
- -
- -
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
- -
- -
- -
Balance at close of the
month
1,855,814,831
- -
- -
- -
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
share option
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
scheme
during the month
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.Exercise Price
HK$3.94
Meeting
approved
(24/10/2007)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
500,000
(Note 1)
2.Exercise Price
HK$13.6
Meeting
approved
(24/10/2007)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
(1,310,000)
Nil
22,710,000
(Note 1)
3.Exercise Price
HK$14.092
Meeting
approved
(09/06/2015)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
(190,000)
Nil
87,860,000
(Note 1)
Particulars of
No. of new shares
No. of new shares of
share option
of issuer issued
issuer which may be
scheme
during the month
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
pursuant thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
4.Exercise Price
HK$5.87
Meeting
approved
(04/05/2017)
Ordinary shares
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
27,500,000
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
- -
(Preference shares)
- -
(Other class)
- -
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
- -
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.