Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 December 2018)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedValue Partners Group Limited 2/1/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00806
Description :
Value Partners GroupBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : - -Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
Nil
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
5,000,000,000
No. of ordinary shares
Nil
5,000,000,000
- -
2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
- -
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
- -
Description :
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
|
- -
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$500,000,000.00
- -
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,855,814,831
|
- -
|
- -
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
- -
|
- -
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
1,855,814,831
|
- -
|
- -
No. of other classes of shares
- -- -- -
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$3.94 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.Exercise Price HK$13.6 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3.Exercise Price HK$14.092 Meeting approved (09/06/2015) Ordinary shares (Note 1)GrantedNil
Nil
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
Movement during the month
|
the month
|
Nil
|
500,000
|
Nil
|
24,810,000
|
Nil
|
88,310,000
Exercised
Nil
Nil
NilCancelledNil
Nil
NilLapsedNil
Nil
Nil
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 4.Exercise Price HK$5.87 Meeting approved (04/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedNil
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
during the month
|
issued pursuant
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
27,500,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
- -
|
(Preference shares)
|
- -
|
(Other class)
|
- -
NilCancelledLapsedNil
Nil
- -
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)