VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED    0806

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED (0806)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/31
5.43 HKD   +2.45%
2018VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
2014China fund defaults expose foreign partners to shadow banking risk
RE
News 
Official Publications

Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 December 2018)

0
01/02/2019 | 03:14am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedValue Partners Group Limited 2/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00806

Description :

Value Partners GroupBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : - -Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

Nil

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

5,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

5,000,000,000

- -

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

Description :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

- -

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$500,000,000.00

- -

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,855,814,831

- -

- -

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

- -

- -

Balance at close of the

month

1,855,814,831

- -

- -

No. of other classes of shares

- -- -- -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$3.94 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Exercise Price HK$13.6 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.Exercise Price HK$14.092 Meeting approved (09/06/2015) Ordinary shares (Note 1)GrantedNil

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

Nil

500,000

Nil

24,810,000

Nil

88,310,000

Exercised

Nil

Nil

NilCancelledNil

Nil

NilLapsedNil

Nil

Nil

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 4.Exercise Price HK$5.87 Meeting approved (04/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedNil

Movement during the month

Exercised

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

27,500,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

- -

(Preference shares)

- -

(Other class)

- -

NilCancelledLapsedNil

Nil

- -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 02:13:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 1 809 M
EBIT 2018 709 M
Net income 2018 635 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,57%
P/E ratio 2018 15,14
P/E ratio 2019 12,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,82x
Capitalization 10 077 M
Chart VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Value Partners Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,26  HKD
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
King Lun Au Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Hye Cheah Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Roger Anthony Hepper Chief Operating Officer
Ngai Sze Wong Chief Financial Officer
Renee Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED0.00%1 287
BLACKROCK-24.43%61 229
UBS GROUP-31.80%47 637
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)0.00%46 126
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD0.00%24 181
STATE STREET CORPORATION-34.97%24 093
