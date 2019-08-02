Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 July 2019)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/7/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedValue Partners Group Limited 2/8/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00806
Description :
Value Partners GroupBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : - -Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
Nil
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
5,000,000,000
No. of ordinary shares
Nil
5,000,000,000
- -
2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
- -
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
- -
Description :
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
|
- -
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$500,000,000.00
- -
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,855,814,831
|
- -
|
- -
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
- -
|
- -
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
1,855,814,831
|
- -
|
- -
No. of other classes of shares
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
Granted
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$3.94 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.Exercise Price HK$13.6 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3.Exercise Price HK$14.092 Meeting approved (09/06/2015) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Nil
Nil
Nil
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
Movement during the month
|
the month
|
Nil
|
500,000
|
Nil
|
24,020,000
|
Nil
|
88,050,000
Exercised
Nil
Nil
NilCancelledNil
Nil
NilLapsedNil
Nil
Nil
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 4.Exercise Price HK$5.87 Meeting approved (04/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
GrantedNil
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
during the month
|
issued pursuant
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Nil
|
27,500,000
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
- -
|
(Preference shares)
|
- -
|
(Other class)
|
- -
NilCancelledLapsedNil
Nil
- -
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)