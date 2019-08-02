Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 July 2019)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/7/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedValue Partners Group Limited 2/8/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00806

Value Partners GroupBalance at close of preceding month

Balance at close of the month

Par value HK$0.10, Authorised share capital HK$500,000,000.00, No. of ordinary shares 5,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

5,000,000,000

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description : preference shares No. of other classes of shares

HK$500,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

Balance at close of preceding month 1,855,814,831, Increase/(decrease) during the month Nil, Balance at close of the month 1,855,814,831

No. of other classes of shares

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme Granted

1.Exercise Price HK$3.94 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares

2.Exercise Price HK$13.6 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares

3.Exercise Price HK$14.092 Meeting approved (09/06/2015) Ordinary shares

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month: 500,000, 24,020,000, 88,050,000

4.Exercise Price HK$5.87 Meeting approved (04/05/2017) Ordinary shares

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month: 27,500,000

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)