Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Value Partners Group Limited    0806   KYG931751005

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED

(0806)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 July 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:20am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/7/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedValue Partners Group Limited 2/8/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00806

Description :

Value Partners GroupBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : - -Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

Nil

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

5,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

5,000,000,000

- -

2. Preference SharesStock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

Description :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

- -

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$500,000,000.00

- -

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,855,814,831

- -

- -

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

- -

- -

Balance at close of the

month

1,855,814,831

- -

- -

No. of other classes of shares

  • - -

  • - -

  • - -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

Granted

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$3.94 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Exercise Price HK$13.6 Meeting approved (24/10/2007) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.Exercise Price HK$14.092 Meeting approved (09/06/2015) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Nil

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

Nil

500,000

Nil

24,020,000

Nil

88,050,000

Exercised

Nil

Nil

NilCancelledNil

Nil

NilLapsedNil

Nil

Nil

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 4.Exercise Price HK$5.87 Meeting approved (04/05/2017) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedNil

Movement during the month

Exercised

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Nil

27,500,000

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

- -

(Preference shares)

- -

(Other class)

- -

NilCancelledLapsedNil

Nil

- -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMIT
03:20aVALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 July 2019..
PU
07/02VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 30 June 2019..
PU
06/28VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT – Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Shar..
PU
06/18VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly AUM of Value Partners Group (May 2019)
PU
06/04VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 May 2019)
PU
05/17VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly AUM of Value Partners Group (April 2019)
PU
05/06VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 30 April 201..
PU
04/30VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENTS – List of Directors and their Role and Func..
PU
04/26VALUE PARTNERS : CONSTITUTIONAL DOCUMENTS - Memorandum and Articles of Associati..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 1 687 M
EBIT 2019 430 M
Net income 2019 788 M
Finance 2019 1 660 M
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,10x
EV / Sales2020 3,60x
Capitalization 8 574 M
Chart VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Value Partners Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,87  HKD
Last Close Price 4,62  HKD
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
King Lun Au Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Hye Cheah Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Roger Anthony Hepper Chief Operating Officer
Ngai Sze Wong Chief Financial Officer
Yeuk Yan Hung Director & Deputy Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED-15.07%1 095
BLACKROCK INC15.05%74 070
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.34%44 230
UBS GROUP-8.79%41 011
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.86%21 643
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION13.33%21 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group