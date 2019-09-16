Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Value Partners Group Limited    0806   KYG931751005

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED

(0806)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Next Day Disclosure Return (16 September 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 06:57am EDT

Copyright © 2016 - Value Partners Group Limited. All rights reserved.

Value Partners, Sensible Asset Management, Value ETF,

and all related logos are trademarks of Value Partners Group Limited or its affiliates.

Email: vpl@vp.com.hk | Telephone: (852) 2880 9263 | Fax: (852) 2564 8487

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 10:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMIT
06:57aVALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Next Day Disclosure Return (16 September 2019)
PU
09/06VALUE PARTNERS : receives 2019 Yinghua New-Sharp Foreign Private Fund Award
PU
09/02VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 August 20..
PU
08/29VALUE PARTNERS : Notice of availability - Interim Report 2019
PU
08/29VALUE PARTNERS : Letter to New Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Co..
PU
08/29VALUE PARTNERS : Reply form
PU
08/06VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Date of Board Meeting (August 2019)
PU
08/02VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 31 July 2019..
PU
07/02VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly Return (for the month ended 30 June 2019..
PU
06/28VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT – Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Shar..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 1 289 M
EBIT 2019 312 M
Net income 2019 387 M
Finance 2019 1 660 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 4,34x
Capitalization 8 125 M
Chart VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Value Partners Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,18  HKD
Last Close Price 4,38  HKD
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
King Lun Au Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Hye Cheah Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Roger Anthony Hepper Chief Operating Officer
Ngai Sze Wong Chief Financial Officer
Yeuk Yan Hung Director & Deputy Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED-19.49%1 039
BLACKROCK INC.12.76%70 155
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.36%44 211
UBS GROUP-4.99%43 012
STATE STREET CORPORATION-3.04%22 783
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION18.36%21 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group