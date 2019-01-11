Log in
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED (0806)
Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT - Profit Warning

01/11/2019 | 05:29am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED ౉ଣණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) (the "SFO") and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review of the latest available financial information of the Company, consolidated profit attributable to equity holders of the Company is expected to be about HK$220 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2018 unaudited estimate), declining by approximately 89% from HK$2,048 million in the previous year.

The expected decrease in consolidated profit attributable to equity holders of the Company is mainly due to:

  • (i) a reduction in performance fee income (2018 unaudited estimate: HK$56 million; 2017: HK$2,571 million) as returns for most of the relevant funds under management did not surpass their previous high watermark or benchmark as at 31 December 2018; Nevertheless, despite the weakened market sentiment, a net inflow of assets under management for the Group in 2018 bolstered management fees, partially offsetting the drag from performance fees; and

  • (ii) an absence of net fair value gains and realized gains of the Group's seed capital investments and investments in its own funds. Net fair value gains and realized gains stood at HK$199 million for 2017 compared to a net loss in 2018 (unaudited estimate at HK$170 million).

This announcement is only based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have not yet been finalized and are subject to the review of the Company and completion of the audit by its auditor.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the board of Value Partners Group Limited CHEUNG Kwong Chi, Aaron

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 January 2019

As of the date of this Announcement, our Directors are Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Mr. So Chun Ki Louis, Dr. Au King Lun and Ms. Hung Yeuk Yan Renee as Executive Directors and Dr. Chen Shih Ta Michael, Mr. Nobuo Oyama and Mr. Wong Poh Weng as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 10:28:05 UTC
