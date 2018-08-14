Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Value Partners Group Limited    0806   KYG931751005

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED (0806)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT – List of Directors and their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 11:56am CEST

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED ౉ଣණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company") is set out below:-

Executive Directors

Dato' Seri CHEAH Cheng Hye - Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer Mr. SO Chun Ki Louis - Deputy Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer Dr. AU King Lun - Chief Executive Officer

Ms. HUNG Yeuk Yan Renee - Deputy Chief Investment Officer

Independent Non-executive Directors

Dr. CHEN Shih-Ta Michael

Mr. Nobuo OYAMA

Mr. WONG Poh Weng

The Company has 4 board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:-

Members of the Audit Committee

Mr. WONG Poh Weng (Chairman) Dr. CHEN Shih-Ta Michael

Mr. Nobuo OYAMA

Members of the Nomination Committee Dato' Seri CHEAH Cheng Hye (Chairman) Dr. AU King Lun

Dr. CHEN Shih-Ta Michael Mr. Nobuo OYAMA

Mr. WONG Poh Weng

Members of the Remuneration Committee Dr. CHEN Shih-Ta Michael (Chairman) Dato' Seri CHEAH Cheng Hye

Mr. Nobuo OYAMA

Mr. SO Chun Ki Louis Mr. WONG Poh Weng

Members of the Risk Management Committee Dr. AU King Lun (Chairman)

Mr. CHENG Tsz Chung

Mr. Roger Anthony HEPPER Ms. LEE Vivienne

Mr. SO Chun Ki Louis

Ms. WONG York Ying, Ella

14 August 2018

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:55:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMIT
11:56aVALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT – List of Directors and their Role and Funct..
PU
11:56aVALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT – Change of Independent Non-Executive Direct..
PU
11:31aVALUE PARTNERS : announces 75% jump in 2018 interim operating profit, deepens pu..
PU
08/01VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Date of Board Meeting (August 2018)
PU
08/01VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Ko..
PU
07/18VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly AUM of Value Partners Group (June 2018)
PU
07/04ANHUI TIANDA OIL PIPE : China Edu Group (839) to form fund with Value Partners (..
AQ
07/02VALUE PARTNERS : to Launch Inaugural Private Equity Fund on the Mainland of Chin..
PU
07/02VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT – Framework Agreement in Respect of Formatio..
PU
06/01VALUE PARTNERS : Daiwa cuts Value Partners to HK$8.2
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP : An Interesting Way To Gain Exposure To China 
03/12Value Partners Group, Ltd. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Finding Opportunities With Hong Kong's Top Value Investors 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 2 195 M
EBIT 2018 853 M
Net income 2018 906 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,21%
P/E ratio 2018 11,71
P/E ratio 2019 9,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,95x
Capitalization 10 541 M
Chart VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Value Partners Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,62  HKD
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
King Lun Au Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Hye Cheah Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Roger Anthony Hepper Chief Operating Officer
Ngai Sze Wong Chief Financial Officer
Renee Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED-31.65%1 343
BLACKROCK-6.77%76 713
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.27%51 565
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.95%31 867
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION8.52%24 768
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-19.09%19 829
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.