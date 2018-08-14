Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT – List of Directors and their Role and Function

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED ଣණྠϞࠢʮ̡
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 806)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The board of directors (the "Directors") of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company") is set out below:-
Executive Directors
Dato' Seri CHEAH Cheng Hye - Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer Mr. SO Chun Ki Louis - Deputy Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer Dr. AU King Lun - Chief Executive Officer
Ms. HUNG Yeuk Yan Renee - Deputy Chief Investment Officer
Independent Non-executive Directors
Dr. CHEN Shih-Ta Michael
Mr. Nobuo OYAMA
Mr. WONG Poh Weng
The Company has 4 board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:-
Members of the Audit Committee
Mr. WONG Poh Weng (Chairman) Dr. CHEN Shih-Ta Michael
Mr. Nobuo OYAMA
Members of the Nomination Committee Dato' Seri CHEAH Cheng Hye (Chairman) Dr. AU King Lun
Dr. CHEN Shih-Ta Michael Mr. Nobuo OYAMA
Mr. WONG Poh Weng
Members of the Remuneration Committee Dr. CHEN Shih-Ta Michael (Chairman) Dato' Seri CHEAH Cheng Hye
Mr. Nobuo OYAMA
Mr. SO Chun Ki Louis Mr. WONG Poh Weng
Members of the Risk Management Committee Dr. AU King Lun (Chairman)
Mr. CHENG Tsz Chung
Mr. Roger Anthony HEPPER Ms. LEE Vivienne
Mr. SO Chun Ki Louis
Ms. WONG York Ying, Ella
14 August 2018
Disclaimer
Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 09:55:02 UTC