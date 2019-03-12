Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT – Value Partners Announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
0
03/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITEDଣණྠϞࠢʮ̡
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 806)
FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The key financial highlights for the reporting period are as follows:
(In HK$ million)
2018
2017
% Change
Total revenue
1,641.4
4,105.9
-60.0%
Gross management fees
1,347.5
1,196.0
+12.7%
Gross performance fees
56.2
2,570.9
-97.8%
Operating profit (before other gains/losses)
399.9
2,207.3
-81.9%
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
229.5
2,048.1
-88.8%
Basic earnings per share (HK cents)
12.4
110.6
-88.8%
Diluted earnings per share (HK cents)
12.4
110.5
-88.8%
Interim dividend per share
Nil
Nil
Final dividend per share (HK cents)
6.0
18.0
-66.7%
Special dividend per share (HK cents)
Nil
86.0
-100.0%
Total dividends per share (HK cents)
6.0
104.0
-94.2%
FINAL RESULTS
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEFor the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Income
Fee income
2
1,641,365
4,105,950
Distribution fee expenses
(810,936)
(846,092)
Net fee income
830,429
3,259,858
Other income
104,542
39,271
Total net income
934,971
3,299,129
Expenses
Compensation and benefit expenses
3
(379,228)
(953,971)
Operating lease rentals
(43,541)
(27,799)
Other expenses
4
(112,277)
(110,010)
Total expenses
(535,046)
(1,091,780)
Operating profit (before other gains/losses)
399,925
2,207,349
Net (losses)/gains on investments
(189,721)
198,808
Fair value gain of an investment property
11
17,134
-
Gains on disposal of a subsidiary
5
-
11,173
Others
3,880
17,729
Other (losses)/gains - net
6
(168,707)
227,710
Operating profit (after other gains/losses)
231,218
2,435,059
Share of gains of joint ventures
68,475
-
Profit before tax
299,693
2,435,059
Tax expense
7
(70,240)
(348,495)
Profit for the year from continuing operations
229,453
2,086,564
Discontinued operations
Loss for the year from discontinued operations
5
-
(38,480)
Profit for the year
229,453
2,048,084
Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to
Owners of the Company
- Continuing operations
229,453
2,086,564
- Discontinued operations
-
(38,480)
Profit for the year
229,453
2,048,084
Note
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year - Items that have been reclassified or may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Fair value losses on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
Fair value gains on available-for-sale financial assets Foreign exchange translation
Foreign exchange losses reclassified to profit or loss on disposal of foreign operations
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Total comprehensive income for the year
8
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year attributable to
Owners of the Company - Continuing operations - Discontinued operations
Total comprehensive income for the year Earnings/(loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to owners of the Company (HK cents per share)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share- Continuing operations - Discontinued operations
9
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share- Continuing operations - Discontinued operations
9
2018HK$'000
2017HK$'000
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETAs at 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
26,543
7,710
Investment property
11
167,663
-
Intangible assets
16,146
17,529
Investment in joint ventures
12
302,483
190,867
Deferred tax assets
-
122
Investments
13
1,311,333
1,511,107
Other assets
44,012
44,471
1,868,180
1,771,806
Current assets
Investments
13
516,661
127,474
Fees receivable
14
128,993
2,611,076
Amounts receivable on sale of investments
197,948
41,974
Prepayments and other receivables
54,888
84,676
Deposits with brokers
30
36,331
Cash and cash equivalents
15
1,629,166
2,204,704
2,527,686
5,106,235
Current liabilities
Investments
13
-
11,800
Accrued bonus
129,612
662,926
Distribution fee expenses payable
16
129,765
154,955
Amounts payable on purchase of investments
-
15,435
Other payables and accrued expenses
48,351
49,005
Other financial liabilities
17
-
3,991
Current tax liabilities
7,905
320,614
315,633
1,218,726
Net current assets
2,212,053
3,887,509
Non-current liabilities
Accrued bonus
18,175
19,292
Borrowing
19
83,168
-
Deferred tax liabilities
429
-
101,772
19,292
Net Assets
3,978,461
5,640,023
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Issued equity
18
1,410,107
1,391,473
Other reserves
231,912
255,182
Retained earnings
2,336,442
3,993,368
Total equity
3,978,461
5,640,023
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the "HKFRS") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
The Group has adopted the new standards, amendments and interpretations which are effective for the Group's financial year beginning 1 January 2018. The adoption had no significant impact on the Group's results and financial position nor any substantial changes in the Group's accounting policies, except for those disclosed as follows:
(i) HKFRS 9 "Financial instruments" addresses the classification, measurement and recognition of financial assets and liabilities. HKFRS 9 establishes three primary measurement categories for financial assets: amortized cost, fair value through other comprehensive income and fair value through profit or loss. The basis of classification depends on the entity's business model and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial assets.
On 1 January 2018, the Group has reclassified its equity instruments classified as available-for-sale financial assets to financial assets at fair value through profit or loss to reflect the effect of the above. Related net fair value gains of HK$33,455,000 were transferred from the available-for-sale financial assets revaluation reserve to retained earnings on 1 January 2018.
(ii) HKFRS 15 "Revenue from contracts with customers" requires revenue to be recognized when a customer obtains control of a good or service and thus has the ability to direct the use and obtain the benefits from the good or service. In consideration of the fund distribution services as a separate performance obligation from asset management and the obligation is satisfied at a point in time upon the investors' subscription, the front-end fees and rebates incurred from the distribution services should be recognized at a point in time.
On 1 January 2018, deferred front-end fee and rebate liabilities of HK$978,000 as previously reported under "other payables and accrued expenses" have been transferred to retained earnings to reflect the effect of the above.
Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:35 UTC