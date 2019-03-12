Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT – Value Partners Announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED ౉ଣණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The key financial highlights for the reporting period are as follows:

(In HK$ million) 2018 2017 % Change Total revenue 1,641.4 4,105.9 -60.0% Gross management fees 1,347.5 1,196.0 +12.7% Gross performance fees 56.2 2,570.9 -97.8% Operating profit (before other gains/losses) 399.9 2,207.3 -81.9% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 229.5 2,048.1 -88.8% Basic earnings per share (HK cents) 12.4 110.6 -88.8% Diluted earnings per share (HK cents) 12.4 110.5 -88.8% Interim dividend per share Nil Nil Final dividend per share (HK cents) 6.0 18.0 -66.7% Special dividend per share (HK cents) Nil 86.0 -100.0% Total dividends per share (HK cents) 6.0 104.0 -94.2% FINAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Income Fee income 2 1,641,365 4,105,950 Distribution fee expenses (810,936) (846,092) Net fee income 830,429 3,259,858 Other income 104,542 39,271 Total net income 934,971 3,299,129 Expenses Compensation and benefit expenses 3 (379,228) (953,971) Operating lease rentals (43,541) (27,799) Other expenses 4 (112,277) (110,010) Total expenses (535,046) (1,091,780) Operating profit (before other gains/losses) 399,925 2,207,349 Net (losses)/gains on investments (189,721) 198,808 Fair value gain of an investment property 11 17,134 - Gains on disposal of a subsidiary 5 - 11,173 Others 3,880 17,729 Other (losses)/gains - net 6 (168,707) 227,710 Operating profit (after other gains/losses) 231,218 2,435,059 Share of gains of joint ventures 68,475 - Profit before tax 299,693 2,435,059 Tax expense 7 (70,240) (348,495) Profit for the year from continuing operations 229,453 2,086,564 Discontinued operations Loss for the year from discontinued operations 5 - (38,480) Profit for the year 229,453 2,048,084 Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to Owners of the Company - Continuing operations 229,453 2,086,564 - Discontinued operations - (38,480) Profit for the year 229,453 2,048,084

Note

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year - Items that have been reclassified or may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value losses on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

Fair value gains on available-for-sale financial assets Foreign exchange translation

Foreign exchange losses reclassified to profit or loss on disposal of foreign operations

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Total comprehensive income for the year

8

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year attributable to

Owners of the Company - Continuing operations - Discontinued operations

Total comprehensive income for the year Earnings/(loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to owners of the Company (HK cents per share)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share - Continuing operations - Discontinued operations

9

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - Continuing operations - Discontinued operations

9

2018HK$'000

2017 HK$'000

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 26,543 7,710 Investment property 11 167,663 - Intangible assets 16,146 17,529 Investment in joint ventures 12 302,483 190,867 Deferred tax assets - 122 Investments 13 1,311,333 1,511,107 Other assets 44,012 44,471 1,868,180 1,771,806 Current assets Investments 13 516,661 127,474 Fees receivable 14 128,993 2,611,076 Amounts receivable on sale of investments 197,948 41,974 Prepayments and other receivables 54,888 84,676 Deposits with brokers 30 36,331 Cash and cash equivalents 15 1,629,166 2,204,704 2,527,686 5,106,235 Current liabilities Investments 13 - 11,800 Accrued bonus 129,612 662,926 Distribution fee expenses payable 16 129,765 154,955 Amounts payable on purchase of investments - 15,435 Other payables and accrued expenses 48,351 49,005 Other financial liabilities 17 - 3,991 Current tax liabilities 7,905 320,614 315,633 1,218,726 Net current assets 2,212,053 3,887,509 Non-current liabilities Accrued bonus 18,175 19,292 Borrowing 19 83,168 - Deferred tax liabilities 429 - 101,772 19,292 Net Assets 3,978,461 5,640,023 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Issued equity 18 1,410,107 1,391,473 Other reserves 231,912 255,182 Retained earnings 2,336,442 3,993,368 Total equity 3,978,461 5,640,023

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the "HKFRS") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Group has adopted the new standards, amendments and interpretations which are effective for the Group's financial year beginning 1 January 2018. The adoption had no significant impact on the Group's results and financial position nor any substantial changes in the Group's accounting policies, except for those disclosed as follows: