Value Partners : ANNOUNCEMENT – Value Partners Announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

0
03/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED ౉ଣණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The key financial highlights for the reporting period are as follows:

(In HK$ million)

2018

2017

% Change

Total revenue

1,641.4

4,105.9

-60.0%

Gross management fees

1,347.5

1,196.0

+12.7%

Gross performance fees

56.2

2,570.9

-97.8%

Operating profit (before other gains/losses)

399.9

2,207.3

-81.9%

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

229.5

2,048.1

-88.8%

Basic earnings per share (HK cents)

12.4

110.6

-88.8%

Diluted earnings per share (HK cents)

12.4

110.5

-88.8%

Interim dividend per share

Nil

Nil

Final dividend per share (HK cents)

6.0

18.0

-66.7%

Special dividend per share (HK cents)

Nil

86.0

-100.0%

Total dividends per share (HK cents)

6.0

104.0

-94.2%

FINAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Income

Fee income

2

1,641,365

4,105,950

Distribution fee expenses

(810,936)

(846,092)

Net fee income

830,429

3,259,858

Other income

104,542

39,271

Total net income

934,971

3,299,129

Expenses

Compensation and benefit expenses

3

(379,228)

(953,971)

Operating lease rentals

(43,541)

(27,799)

Other expenses

4

(112,277)

(110,010)

Total expenses

(535,046)

(1,091,780)

Operating profit (before other gains/losses)

399,925

2,207,349

Net (losses)/gains on investments

(189,721)

198,808

Fair value gain of an investment property

11

17,134

-

Gains on disposal of a subsidiary

5

-

11,173

Others

3,880

17,729

Other (losses)/gains - net

6

(168,707)

227,710

Operating profit (after other gains/losses)

231,218

2,435,059

Share of gains of joint ventures

68,475

-

Profit before tax

299,693

2,435,059

Tax expense

7

(70,240)

(348,495)

Profit for the year from continuing operations

229,453

2,086,564

Discontinued operations

Loss for the year from discontinued operations

5

-

(38,480)

Profit for the year

229,453

2,048,084

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to

Owners of the Company

- Continuing operations

229,453

2,086,564

- Discontinued operations

-

(38,480)

Profit for the year

229,453

2,048,084

Note

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year - Items that have been reclassified or may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Fair value losses on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

Fair value gains on available-for-sale financial assets Foreign exchange translation

Foreign exchange losses reclassified to profit or loss on disposal of foreign operations

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Total comprehensive income for the year

8

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year attributable to

Owners of the Company - Continuing operations - Discontinued operations

Total comprehensive income for the year Earnings/(loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to owners of the Company (HK cents per share)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share - Continuing operations - Discontinued operations

9

Diluted earnings/(loss) per share - Continuing operations - Discontinued operations

9

2018HK$'000

2017 HK$'000

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

26,543

7,710

Investment property

11

167,663

-

Intangible assets

16,146

17,529

Investment in joint ventures

12

302,483

190,867

Deferred tax assets

-

122

Investments

13

1,311,333

1,511,107

Other assets

44,012

44,471

1,868,180

1,771,806

Current assets

Investments

13

516,661

127,474

Fees receivable

14

128,993

2,611,076

Amounts receivable on sale of investments

197,948

41,974

Prepayments and other receivables

54,888

84,676

Deposits with brokers

30

36,331

Cash and cash equivalents

15

1,629,166

2,204,704

2,527,686

5,106,235

Current liabilities

Investments

13

-

11,800

Accrued bonus

129,612

662,926

Distribution fee expenses payable

16

129,765

154,955

Amounts payable on purchase of investments

-

15,435

Other payables and accrued expenses

48,351

49,005

Other financial liabilities

17

-

3,991

Current tax liabilities

7,905

320,614

315,633

1,218,726

Net current assets

2,212,053

3,887,509

Non-current liabilities

Accrued bonus

18,175

19,292

Borrowing

19

83,168

-

Deferred tax liabilities

429

-

101,772

19,292

Net Assets

3,978,461

5,640,023

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Issued equity

18

1,410,107

1,391,473

Other reserves

231,912

255,182

Retained earnings

2,336,442

3,993,368

Total equity

3,978,461

5,640,023

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (the "HKFRS") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The Group has adopted the new standards, amendments and interpretations which are effective for the Group's financial year beginning 1 January 2018. The adoption had no significant impact on the Group's results and financial position nor any substantial changes in the Group's accounting policies, except for those disclosed as follows:

  • (i) HKFRS 9 "Financial instruments" addresses the classification, measurement and recognition of financial assets and liabilities. HKFRS 9 establishes three primary measurement categories for financial assets: amortized cost, fair value through other comprehensive income and fair value through profit or loss. The basis of classification depends on the entity's business model and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial assets.

    On 1 January 2018, the Group has reclassified its equity instruments classified as available-for-sale financial assets to financial assets at fair value through profit or loss to reflect the effect of the above. Related net fair value gains of HK$33,455,000 were transferred from the available-for-sale financial assets revaluation reserve to retained earnings on 1 January 2018.

  • (ii) HKFRS 15 "Revenue from contracts with customers" requires revenue to be recognized when a customer obtains control of a good or service and thus has the ability to direct the use and obtain the benefits from the good or service. In consideration of the fund distribution services as a separate performance obligation from asset management and the obligation is satisfied at a point in time upon the investors' subscription, the front-end fees and rebates incurred from the distribution services should be recognized at a point in time.

    On 1 January 2018, deferred front-end fee and rebate liabilities of HK$978,000 as previously reported under "other payables and accrued expenses" have been transferred to retained earnings to reflect the effect of the above.

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:35 UTC
