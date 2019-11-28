Log in
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/27
4.48 HKD   0.00%
04:23aVALUE PARTNERS : Business update
PU
11/06VALUE PARTNERS : Trade war reprieve, China consumer to boost equities in 2020 - Value Partners
RE
09/18VALUE PARTNERS : Announcement
PU
Value Partners : BUSINESS UPDATE

11/28/2019 | 04:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED

惠 理 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Board of Directors of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 12 November 2019, the Group's Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund, has been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission as an eligible northbound fund under the Mainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds ("MRF") scheme. Such approval will allow the distribution of Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund to retail investors in mainland China through the fund's master agent.

By order of the board of

Value Partners Group Limited

CHEUNG Kwong Chi, Aaron

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 November 2019

As of the date of this Announcement, our Directors are Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Mr. So Chun Ki Louis, Ms. Hung Yeuk Yan Renee and Mr. Ho Man Kei, Norman as Executive Directors and Dr. Chen Shih Ta Michael, Mr. Nobuo Oyama and Mr. Wong Poh Weng as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 09:22:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 1 289 M
EBIT 2019 312 M
Net income 2019 387 M
Finance 2019 1 660 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,16x
EV / Sales2020 4,46x
Capitalization 8 311 M
Managers
NameTitle
King Lun Au President
Louis So Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Cheng Hye Cheah Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Roger Anthony Hepper Chief Operating Officer
Ngai Sze Wong Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED-17.65%1 062
BLACKROCK, INC.25.81%76 173
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.02%44 985
UBS GROUP-0.61%44 243
STATE STREET CORPORATION19.44%27 014
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.69%22 616
