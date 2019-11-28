Value Partners : BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED

惠 理 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Board of Directors of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 12 November 2019, the Group's Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund, has been approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission as an eligible northbound fund under the Mainland-Hong Kong Mutual Recognition of Funds ("MRF") scheme. Such approval will allow the distribution of Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund to retail investors in mainland China through the fund's master agent.

By order of the board of

Value Partners Group Limited

CHEUNG Kwong Chi, Aaron

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 28 November 2019

As of the date of this Announcement, our Directors are Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Mr. So Chun Ki Louis, Ms. Hung Yeuk Yan Renee and Mr. Ho Man Kei, Norman as Executive Directors and Dr. Chen Shih Ta Michael, Mr. Nobuo Oyama and Mr. Wong Poh Weng as Independent Non-executive Directors.