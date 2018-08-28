Value Partners : CIRCULAR - Notice of Availability - Interim Report 2018

Name(s) and Address of Registered Shareholder(s)

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED ౉ଣණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

To: The Shareholders who have chosen/deemed consent to read corporate communications of the Company published on its website in place of receiving printed copies

28 August 2018

Dear Registered Shareholder of the Company,

Notice of availability - Interim Report 2018

The Interim Report 2018 of Value Partners Group Limited (the "Company") (the "Current Corporate Communications") is now available (in English and Chinese) on the website of the Company atwww.valuepartners-group.com. You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking the relevant subject as appeared on the website of the Company.

Pursuant to Rule 2.07A(3) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, shareholders have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by email toir@vp.com.hkto change the choice of means of receipt of future corporate communications of the Company. Where a shareholder has chosen to receive all future corporate communications by electronic means, and if for any reason that shareholder has difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the corporate communications, the Company will promptly upon the request of that shareholder send to that shareholder the corporate communications at the risk of that shareholder in printed forms free of charge. If Shareholders have any queries in relation to this letter, on how to obtain printed copies of Current Corporate Communications on the Company's website, they should call the enquiry hotline of the Company at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of Value Partners Group Limited CHEUNG Kwong Chi, Aaron

Company Secretary