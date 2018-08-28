Value Partners : CIRCULAR – Letter to New Shareholders – Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED ౉ଣණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

28 August 2018

Dear New Shareholders,

Letter to New Shareholders -

Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, we write to inform you that you may have in respect of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which includes any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form, the choices set out in greater details below.

You may choose:

(1) to read and/or download the future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website atwww.valuepartners-group.com("Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies; or

(2) to receive the printed version of the future Corporate Communications.

To contribute to the protection of our environment, we recommend that you select the Website Version. Even if you have chosen the Website Version, you have the right at any time to change your choice of means of receipt of future Corporate Communications by sending reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited. You may also send such notice by email to the Company atir@vp.com.hk.

Please mark a "✓" in the appropriate box in the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return the same to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited of Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, using the mailing label (for prepaid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Reply Form. If the Reply Form is returned by post from outside Hong Kong, please affix the appropriate postage stamps.

If you choose Website Version, a notice of availability of any Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you by post or by email in the future.

If the Company does not receive the Reply Form from you within 28 calendar days beginning from the date of this letter, i.e. by 24 September 2018, and until you inform the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited by reasonable prior notice in writing or send a notice to the Company atir@vp.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version only and a notice of availability of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you by post or by email in the future.

Please note that: (a) the printed version of the future Corporate Communications will be available free of charge from the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited on request; and (b) the Website Version of both English and Chinese languages of the future Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website atwww.valuepartners-group.comand on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited atwww.hkexnews.hk.

Where a shareholder has chosen to receive the future Corporate Communications by electronic means, and if for any reason that shareholder has difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the future Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon the request of that shareholder send to that shareholder the corporate communications at the risk of that shareholder in printed forms free of charge.

If shareholders have any queries in relation to this letter, on how to obtain printed copies of future Corporate Communications or how to access the future Corporate Communications on the Company's website, they should call the enquiry hotline of the Company at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of Value Partners Group Limited CHEUNG Kwong Chi, Aaron

Company Secretary