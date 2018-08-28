Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Value Partners Group Limited    0806   KYG931751005

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED (0806)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Value Partners : CIRCULAR – Letter to New Shareholders – Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:27am CEST

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED ౉ଣණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 806)

28 August 2018

Dear New Shareholders,

Letter to New Shareholders -

Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, we write to inform you that you may have in respect of future corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of the Company, which includes any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) annual report; (b) interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; and (f) proxy form, the choices set out in greater details below.

You may choose:

  • (1) to read and/or download the future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website atwww.valuepartners-group.com("Website Version") instead of receiving printed copies; or

  • (2) to receive the printed version of the future Corporate Communications.

To contribute to the protection of our environment, we recommend that you select the Website Version. Even if you have chosen the Website Version, you have the right at any time to change your choice of means of receipt of future Corporate Communications by sending reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited. You may also send such notice by email to the Company atir@vp.com.hk.

Please mark a "" in the appropriate box in the enclosed Reply Form and sign and return the same to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited of Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, using the mailing label (for prepaid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Reply Form. If the Reply Form is returned by post from outside Hong Kong, please affix the appropriate postage stamps.

If you choose Website Version, a notice of availability of any Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you by post or by email in the future.

If the Company does not receive the Reply Form from you within 28 calendar days beginning from the date of this letter, i.e. by 24 September 2018, and until you inform the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited by reasonable prior notice in writing or send a notice to the Company atir@vp.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version only and a notice of availability of the publication of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you by post or by email in the future.

Please note that: (a) the printed version of the future Corporate Communications will be available free of charge from the Company or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited on request; and (b) the Website Version of both English and Chinese languages of the future Corporate Communications will be available on the Company's website atwww.valuepartners-group.comand on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited atwww.hkexnews.hk.

Where a shareholder has chosen to receive the future Corporate Communications by electronic means, and if for any reason that shareholder has difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the future Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon the request of that shareholder send to that shareholder the corporate communications at the risk of that shareholder in printed forms free of charge.

If shareholders have any queries in relation to this letter, on how to obtain printed copies of future Corporate Communications or how to access the future Corporate Communications on the Company's website, they should call the enquiry hotline of the Company at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of Value Partners Group Limited CHEUNG Kwong Chi, Aaron

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Value Partners Group Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMIT
11:27aVALUE PARTNERS : CIRCULAR - Notice of Availability - Interim Report 2018
PU
11:27aVALUE PARTNERS : CIRCULAR – Letter to New Shareholders – Election of..
PU
08/17VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly AUM of Value Partners Group (July 2018)
PU
08/14VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT – List of Directors and their Role and Funct..
PU
08/14VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT – Change of Independent Non-Executive Direct..
PU
08/14VALUE PARTNERS : announces 75% jump in 2018 interim operating profit, deepens pu..
PU
08/01VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Date of Board Meeting (August 2018)
PU
08/01VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Ko..
PU
07/18VALUE PARTNERS : ANNOUNCEMENT - Monthly AUM of Value Partners Group (June 2018)
PU
07/04ANHUI TIANDA OIL PIPE : China Edu Group (839) to form fund with Value Partners (..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Value Partners Group, Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP : An Interesting Way To Gain Exposure To China 
03/12Value Partners Group, Ltd. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Finding Opportunities With Hong Kong's Top Value Investors 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 2 032 M
EBIT 2018 828 M
Net income 2018 824 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,55%
P/E ratio 2018 11,69
P/E ratio 2019 9,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,96x
Capitalization 9 984 M
Chart VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Value Partners Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,62  HKD
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
King Lun Au Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheng Hye Cheah Chairman & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Roger Anthony Hepper Chief Operating Officer
Ngai Sze Wong Chief Financial Officer
Renee Hung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED-33.33%1 272
BLACKROCK-7.05%75 078
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.41%52 327
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.77%32 387
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.67%24 526
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-16.65%19 718
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.